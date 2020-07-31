Phillip Schofield gives fans a rare insight into his summer holiday with huge barbecue

Presenter Phillip Schofield is enjoying a summer off from co-hosting This Morning.

But time away from ITV certainly isn't stopping him showing off his enviable life in front of the camera.

The star, 58, has shared plenty of content via social media of his idyllic summer.

And he's just showcased his BBQ skills as he promotes his boxed wine Schofield.

How is Phillip Schofield spending his summer holiday?

Phillip Schofield proudly showcased his BBQ efforts and delicious looking boxed wine (Credit: Instagram Story @schofe)

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video of him proudly holding his red vino as he grilled a sumptuous meal.

He told his followers: "A lot of people say they don't do red wine in the summertime.

"Well what about the barbecue? You know how to try it - it's absolutely perfect.

"Three bottles in one box. Nothing is going to smash.

"And it's great with wagyu burgers."

The video also includes a rare look at his luxury home and garden.

Phillip Schofield's family time

Phil rustled up some rather lovely looking wagyu burgers (Credit: Instagram @schofe)

A rather posh looking conservatory can be seen in the background - as can a well taken care of garden.

Phillip is in his country home in Oxfordshire. Here he resides with his estranged wife Steph and adult daughters Molly and Ruby.

And it's a big summer indeed for Phil, as he is also promoting his upcoming book.

Life What's You Make It, is set for an October release, but he's already started its marketing.

The book is expected to cover the lead up to his coming out as gay. Phil announced he was gay in February of this year.

He hints at this during another video on Instagram. He describes writing the first chapter of his autobiography back in 2017.

Sending it to friends, they encouraged him to write it.

Phil explains: "They said 'oh my god you have to write this'.

"But I knew I couldn't. And you know why.

"And then my life changed - and then lockdown happened.

Phillip is releasing his autobiography soon (Credit: Splash)

When is Phillip Schofield's autobiography out?

"And I ended up with a shed load of time on my hands.

"....so I thought why don't you just do it? See what happens?

"And so I did. And I wrote and I wrote - and I loved it - and it's done!

"I will take you behind the scenes of my life. And my career, and my family, and my friends.

"And the ups and downs that there have been. Lots of ups, lots of fun.

"But some very, very emotional times as well."

