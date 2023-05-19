Inmates left feeling ’sick’ amid claims Timothy Schofield is being given ‘preferential treatment’

The brother of Phillip Schofield, Timothy, was jailed today for sexually abusing a teenage boy.

Now, it has been claimed that the 54-year-old is getting “preferential treatment” in prison, leaving inmates allegedly feeling “sick”.

Schofield was jailed today (Credit: Avon and Somerset Police)

Brother of Phillip Schofield, Timothy, jailed today

Today (Friday, May 19) saw Timothy Schofield jailed for sexually abusing a teenage boy. Schofield stood trial last month. He was found guilty of 11 sexual offences against a teenage boy.

Today, Phillip’s brother was sentenced to 12 years in prison. “You exploited his innocence at this stage of his life for your own sexual gratification. It was wrong on every level for you to behave as you did,” Mrs Justice Cutts told him at sentencing.

“He felt forced to do what you wanted, trapped and unable to escape. He felt he couldn’t tell anyone and did not do so for many years,” she then continued. “You took away his ability to be the teenager he should have been – carefree, relaxed, happy. It is clear to me that you became utterly obsessed with him.”

“Your actions and behaviour have had a devastating impact on the boy. In doing what you did, you thought only of yourself. I have not heard a single word of remorse from you, only self-pity,” she then added.

Brother of Phillip Schofield changes appearance?

Timothy was seen for the first time since his trial at the sentencing today. He has been in Category B men’s jail HMP Bristol since the trial. The 54-year-old has undergone something of a transformation, now sporting a beard in pictures obtained by The Sun.

According to the publication, the ITV star’s has grown the beard as he doesn’t want to be recognised.

Speaking to the publication, a source claimed: “Timothy has been hiding in his cell and trying to keep a low profile. But he is notorious because of his name and who his brother is.”

They then continued, alleging that “everyone” knows who he is thanks to Phillip’s fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe)

Timothy receiving ‘preferential treatment’ in prison?

The source then continued, alleging that Timothy is with a lot of paedophiles in the part of prison he’s in.

“One of them is a former police officer who is helping to look after him. The guards are also making sure he doesn’t come to any harm. It has made some people a bit sick though because it seems like he’s getting preferential treatment,” the source claimed.

The source then said that Timothy has been passing the time playing XBOX and watching television.

“He’s also has a television in his room, although we don’t know if he has been watching his brother on This Morning. There’s no doubt he would be interested to see how Phillip has reacted on the show to what has happened,” they then claimed.

ED! has contacted HMP Bristol for comment.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes makes fresh ‘shafting’ dig as Phillip Schofield’s This Morning drama rages on

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.