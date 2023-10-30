Phil Spencer’s father’s cause of death confirmed after tragic car accident

An inquest into the death of Richard Spencer, the father of Phil Spencer, has revealed his cause of death.

Channel 4 favourite, Phil, 53, confirmed in August that his father Richard, 89, and mother Anne, 82, died on their family farm in Kent. The couple, who were married for nearly 60 years, died when their car careered into a river.

Richard was rushed to hospital but never regained consciousness, while Anne was also tragically killed. And now, Phil’s father’s cause of death has been confirmed.

Phil Spencer father cause of death revealed

On Monday (October 30) the inquest into the death of Phil’s father was opened by Sarah Clarke at Maidstone County Hall. The outcome found he died of aspiration pneumonitis, which is a lung injury.

Recalling the incident, Ms Clarke said Mrs Spencer was driving her Toyota car with Mr Spencer in the front passenger seat at around 12.20pm on August 18. Their full-time live-in carer was also sitting in the rear of the car.

Phil Spencer’s father horror crash

The couple drove towards a river from their house when their car approached the bridge. However, Ms Clarke said it then tipped over the edge and overturned.

She added how the trio were submerged in around three feet of water. At around 12:57pm paramedics arrived and took Mr Spencer and Mrs Spencer to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother hospital in Margate.

What has Phil Spencer said?

The Location, Location, Location host said on Instagram in August in a moving tribute: “The car, going very slowly, toppled over a bridge on the farm drive, upside down into the river.

“There were no physical injuries. And I very much doubt they would have even fought it. They would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.”

Phil’s brother Robert also fought to rescue his parents. He cut their seatbelts using a penknife and pulled them from the river.

‘It feels horrendous right now’

Phil said: “Although desperately sad and shocked beyond all belief – all family are clear that if there can ever be such a thing as having a ‘good end’ – this was it.

“It feels horrendous right now. But after almost 60 years of marriage – to die together on the farm they so loved will, I know, be a comfort in the future.”

He also added how his parents were in “extremely good form” in the days preceding the accident. But Phil also noticed his mum’s Parkinson’s and dad’s dementia “had been worsening”.

