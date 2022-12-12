Peter Andre during Lorraine interview
Peter Andre facing ‘bittersweet’ Christmas as he reflects on ’emotional family time’

Peter lost his beloved brother in 2012

By Rebecca Carter

Peter Andre has said Christmas can be “bittersweet” as he reflected on an emotional time as a family.

The singer lost his brother Andrew in December 2012 from kidney cancer and this year marks a decade since his death.

Peter, 49, said the fact it’s been 10 years is “almost mind-blowing” as he opened up about Christmas this year.

Peter Andre during Lorraine interview
Singer Peter Andre has opened up about “bittersweet” Christmas following his brother’s death (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre opens up about ’emotional family time’

Speaking in new! magazine, Peter said: “It’s almost mind-blowing knowing it’s been a whole decade. Of course we will be with him on this sad anniversary.

“It will always be a difficult time and it doesn’t get any easier.”

He added: “Milestones like this are a time to reflect and it’s a very emotional time for us as a family. It does make Christmas a bittersweet time.”

Peter Andre with his family at the Butterfly Ball 2022
Peter pictured with his children, Junior and Princess, and wife Emily (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Singer Peter Andre’s brother

Peter has opened up about his beloved brother Andrew on a few occasions.

Last year, Peter shared an emotional tribute to mark the anniversary of Andrew’s death. It was nine years since his passing last December.

It’s almost mind-blowing knowing it’s been a whole decade. Of course we will be with him on this sad anniversary.

He said on Instagram at the time: “Not a moment goes by I don’t miss you my brother.”

This also isn’t the first time Peter has opened up about Christmas this year.

Earlier this month, he revealed his eldest kids Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, won’t be receiving gifts.

Peter Andre in grey suit and sunglasses at TRIC Awards
This year will be a decade since Peter Andre’s brother, Andrew, has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre children

Pete explained that his kids have plans to travel to Australia in December instead.

The star said that they’re all heading to Oz to be with his family. However, they’ll go before and return to the UK for Christmas Day.

He wrote in his new! magazine column: “Junior and Princess have said they don’t want anything for Christmas. They said: ‘You’re taking us to Australia to see our grandparents, that’s our Christmas present.’

“I love that about them – but they need to tell me at least one thing! We’re heading to Australia before Christmas and then we’ll be back in the UK for Christmas Day.”

He added: “I moved to Australia when I was six, so it’s really special that Theo will be seeing Oz for the first time at the same age I did.”

Peter shares Junior and Princess with his ex-wife Katie Price.

He has Theo, six, and Amelia, eight, with his wife Emily Andre. They married in 2015.

