Peter Andre makes big announcement about daughter Princess’ love life as he’s left ‘stressed’

Peter Andre has made a big announcement about his daughter Princess‘ love life, confessing that he is “stressed”.

The Mysterious Girl singer shares two children, Junior and Princess, with ex-wife Katie Price.

Peter has two children, Junior and Princess, with Katie Price (Credit: YouTube)

Junior is now 17 and is following in his dad’s foosteps pursing a career as a singer. At 15, Princess, who reportedly signed a modelling contract, is also growing up. A little too fast for Peter’s liking, it seems!

Peter Andre makes announcement about daughter Princess

Speaking at the opening of a new mental health clinic, Peter make a big announcement about his daughter Princess’ love life. Apparently the youngster is currently dating her first boyfriend.

Peter has announced that his daughter Princess has her first boyfriend (Credit: YouTube)

Peter revealed the cute news while in conversation with the clinic’s manager Robin Emerson. Robin set up the Jorja Emerson clinic inspired by his daughter’s own health battle. Speaking about it, Robin tragically confessed how he had feared never getting to see his daughter grow up and meet her first boyfriend.

To this, Peter joked: “The first boyfriend thing, you’re not missing out on anything!”

I’m stressing like you would not believe.

The singer explained: “My daughter’s going through that, I’m stressing like you would not believe. So that side of it, it’s just not fun.”

Peter has openly admitted to being the stricter parent out of himself and Katie. He is particularly protective of his daughter, even apparently ‘banning’ her from watching Love Island.

The Aussie star has even joked in the past that he would like Princess to become a nun, admitting: “I’ve never had a teenage daughter before. I’m scared. I will have to sort of not have a heart attack at the thought of her wanting a proper boyfriend or all the things that are going to happen in her teens.”

