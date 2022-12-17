Peter Andre fans rally around him as he reveals ‘bittersweet’ day with children: ‘Started off very sad’

Peter Andre has revealed a “bittersweet” day with his children after a “very sad” visit.

The singer took to Instagram to share videos and photos as Santa visited their family home to surprise the kids.

However, earlier that day, Peter said he marked the 10th anniversary of his brother Andrew’s death.

Peter Andre children

He wrote on Instagram: “What started off as a very sad day visiting my brother Andrew on the 10th anniversary of his passing with my daughter Princess and my brother Mike, Santa bought some much needed happiness into the house.

“Thank you for making the kids (especially Theo) so so happy.”

Pete added: “A bittersweet day. For all who have lost loved ones, thinking of you all today.”

Fans sent Peter support and gushed over the family post.

Peter Andre reflected on his “bittersweet” day on Instagram as he marked the anniversary of his brother’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter supported by fans

One person commented: “Sending love to you all merry Christmas. Your brother will be with you shining bright in the sky and looking down on you and proud.”

Another wrote: “You are such a kind person, thinking of others on your sad day and in your own loss.

A bittersweet day. For all who have lost loved ones, thinking of you all today.

“It’s very difficult thinking of loved ones we have lost, it’s never quite the same. Wishing you an amazing Christmas.”

Meanwhile, someone else said: “Thank you for sharing, just so special.”

Another added: “Anniversaries are tough. Sending you and you family love. The Santa visit was beautiful, precious moments to treasure forever @peterandre.”

Peter Andre pictured with his children, Junior and Princess, and wife Emily (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter also paid tribute to Andrew on his Instagram Stories yesterday.

He shared a quote which read: “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day.”

Peter wrote: “Miss you brother. Today was tough.”

Peter recently spoke about the anniversary of losing his brother Andrew, who died in 2012 from kidney cancer.

Speaking in new! magazine, Peter said: “It’s almost mind-blowing knowing it’s been a whole decade. Of course we will be with him on this sad anniversary.

What has Peter said about his brother Andrew’s death?

“It will always be a difficult time and it doesn’t get any easier.”

He added: “Milestones like this are a time to reflect and it’s a very emotional time for us as a family. It does make Christmas a bittersweet time.”

Peter is a dad to son Junior, 17, and daughter Princess, 15. He shares them with his ex-wife Katie Price.

Meanwhile, he has Amelia, eight, and Theo, six, with wife Emily.

