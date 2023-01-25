Penny Lancaster has been very open with her fans about her struggles with menopause in the past.

So when the Government decided to reject calls for a trial of menopause work leave, the model admitted feeling very disappointed.

Talking about the shocking news, Penny revealed that she feels ‘deflated’ and saddened that women aren’t being supported in this.

Penny Lancaster shared her thoughts on the Government’s decision to reject menopause leave (Credit: ITV)

Penny Lancaster on menopause ruling

A pilot scheme on menopause leave was recently recommended by Commons Women and Equalities Committee.

However, the Government has sadly decided to turn the proposal down saying that it could be ‘counterproductive’.

Gutted by the news, 51-year-old model, Penny Lancaster, spoke out about her disappointment and claimed that she was sad to see the lack of care given to women of 50 and over.

Penny has often talked about her experiences with menopause and she is even the ambassador for the charity Wellbeing of Women.

When asked how she felt about the decision, Penny told Sky News: “Gosh, just deflated really. I mean, women of 50 and over are the highest demographic in the workplace.”

She added that three in four women suffer symptoms with experiencing some ‘serious’ issues.

Penny explained: “The sad thing is that if the workplace doesn’t help women with the menopause, then they will start reducing their hours, they won’t consider promotion, and even go to the point where they will quit jobs because of the extreme symptoms that menopause can have.”

Model Penny Lancaster took anti-depressants when she first experienced the symptoms for menopause (Credit: Cover Images)

Penny on menopause

When Penny first started having the symptoms for menopause, she was prescribed anti-depressants which she revealed ‘made things worse’.

I mean, women of 50 and over are the highest demographic in the workplace.

The model revealed: “[The anti-depressants] didn’t help and make things worse because you end up feeling like you’re going crazy, but no one to talk to. You feel very alone.”

However, Rod Stewart‘s wife eventually accessed hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for menopause, which she claims has been ‘life-changing’.

She said: “I have luckily been on HRT, and it’s been life-changing.”

Following the menopause ruling, a Government spokesperson said: “We recognise that the menopause can be a challenging time for women, which is why we have put women’s health at the top of the agenda as part of the first-ever women’s health strategy for England.

“We are implementing an ambitious programme of work with the NHS to improve menopause care so all women can access the support they need.”

