Paul O’Grady’s wardrobe malfunction that left him with his ’trousers round his ankles’ in the middle of the road

Paul O’Grady has opened up about a wardrobe malfunction that left him with his trousers around his ankles in the middle of the road.

The embarrassing incident happened while he was performing in a pantomime a few years back.

Paul O’Grady on embarrassing moment

The Scouse comedian recently opened up about an embarrassing moment that was interrupted by an over-eager fan.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Paul revealed that the hilarious incident took place during a break in rehearsals for a pantomime.

“I was in panto costume as the Wicked Queen and put some tracksuit bottoms on to get something to eat,” he said.

“But the elastic went and they fell down. So I’m stood in the middle of the road with my trousers round my ankles when this bloke shouts: ‘Hey Paul, can I have your autograph?'” he continued.

“I gave it to him, but he had to wait for me to get my sausage roll first!”

Paul will be returning to the stage after landing a role in the upcoming UK tour of the musical, Annie.

Paul O’Grady lands new role

The 67-year-old took to Instagram to announce his new role earlier this week.

The comedian shared the poster of his new play on his profile for his 710k followers to see.

“This is what happens when you go for a drink after rehearsals with your producer and after being plied with whisky you’d agree to play a nun in the Sound of Music let alone Miss Hannigan,” he captioned the post.

“The last time I was in this show was 1998 playing Hannigan again and then on tour, job sharing with Lesley Joseph,” he continued.

“Annie is hitting the road again next year for a National Tour but I’m only doing 6 dates as I’ve got other commitments but I’ve got to say I’m really looking forward to it as it’s such a great show.”

Some of his followers took to the comment section to express their excitement.

“Amazing!!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Just booked tickets for the Liverpool Empire Paul can’t bloody wait,” another said.

Paul issues a touching plea

The comedian recently issued a touching plea to his followers on Instagram.

Paul took to Instagram to encourage more people to rescue certain breeds of dog.

Paul uploaded a picture of himself holding a cute pooch, along with a lengthy caption.

“Guess where I am? This little one has got a home, but there’s lots of Greyhounds here who haven’t,” he wrote.

“The misconception about Greyhounds is that they need lots of exercise (they don’t) and that they’re not very cuddly (believe me they are),” he continued.

“They also have lovely natures, so if you’re thinking of getting a rescue, then maybe think about a Greyhound or a Lurcher @battersea #greyhound.”

