Special tribute to Paul O’Grady to air on Easter Sunday: ‘He’d find it very amusing’

A special tribute to Paul O’Grady is set to air on Easter Sunday following his sudden and tragic death this week.

The 67-year-old showbiz legend passed away on Tuesday (March 28) with his husband André Portasio confirming the sad news in a statement.

And now in honour of Paul, who has been hailed a “trailblazer” and whose showbiz career spans over 30 years, a special tribute will be paid.

Paul O’Grady death: Special tribute to be made

Paul first shot to fame as the iconic, platinum-wig wearing, and sometimes brutal, Lily Savage in the 1980s. From there, the comedian bagged himself numerous TV appearances, several of his own hit chatshows and he even penned several books, including a four-volume memoir.

Paul also ventured into the world of radio in 2009. He fronted several shows for BBC Radio 2 before heading off to Boom Radio.

The move paid off for Paul, who would attract thousands of listeners during his hilarious and no-holds-barred shows. And in honour of the late comedian, Boom Radio is planning a sweet tribute. And it’s something that Paul would apparently find “very amusing.”

Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast

The radio station, which Paul first joined in 2022, is set to rebroadcast Paul’s final-ever radio show on Easter Sunday. The two-hour show originally aired on Christmas Day last year and will be played in its entirety – including all festive elements.

The sentiments in the show feel so right.

Paul was scheduled to make his much-anticipated return to radio for the show, following his dramatic departure from BBC Radio 2. He had been set to host the show from home alongside long-time pal and producer Malcolm Prince.

The rebroadcasted show will be introduced by Malcolm. It will air on Easter Sunday (April 9) at 2pm – the time Paul was scheduled to front the show.

Paul would find tribute ‘amusing’

Speaking about the upcoming tribute, Malcolm said: “Paul was really proud of the show. He’d find this festive repeat at Easter time very amusing. The sentiments in the show feel so right too – hope, wish, fulfilment, joy — even love.”

Malcolm previously opened up about the sudden death of his friend. He revealed he had seen him just hours before he died on the Tuesday. In a tweet, he said he was devastated, adding: “Yesterday afternoon I popped round to Paul’s for a good old catch-up. Surrounded by his beloved dogs, he was laughing, smiling and full of life.”

