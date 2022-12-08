Paul O’Grady delights fans with ‘beautiful’ post: ‘You are responsible for making me cry’

Paul O’Grady has delighted his loyal legion of fans with a “beautiful” post he shared on Instagram earlier this week.

The 67-year-old is currently working with the Elephant Conservation Center in Nam Tien Lake, Sayaboury, Laos.

Posting to his Instagram yesterday (December 7), Paul penned a heartwarming story about two dogs that were tragically hit by a vehicle.

In the sweet message to his 724k fans, he shared the pups’ sad backstory.

Paul O’Grady shares ‘beautiful’ story on Instagram

He said: “These two dogs are paraplegics after being hit by either a car or a motorbike. Chris from the UK came over as a volunteer. And years later he’s still here caring for these dogs along with his team.”

The TV legend continued: “Dogs are so resilient and can adapt to anything as these sets of wheels prove.”

He then added: “They tear around the place with not a bother on them @elephantnaturepark.”

Paul O’Grady leaves fans ‘in tears’

Emotional fans rushed to the comment section to share their remarks, with one replying: “So sad to the dogs like that. Bless them both.”

A second responded: “How many packets of tissues are we going to need to watch this? Thank you Paul for all the wonderful things you do for the animals.”

“How wonderful. Two happy dogs and one happy Paul,” a third added.

Someone else penned: “Bless you all for caring.”

“Paul O’Grady you are responsible for making me cry,” a fifth fan proclaimed.

The same user then added: “Your love of animals & the unique way you have with them I just can’t help but cry.”

Paul posts sweet snap of him with an elephant

Earlier this week, Paul posted another snap of his time in Laos.

The animal-lover revealed that he has been getting close to an Asian elephant and her baby at the Elephant Nature Park in Chang Mai.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m now at the Elephant Nature Park in Chang Mai run by a truly remarkable lady called Lek Saengduean. There are not just herds of rescued elephants here. There are cattle and lots of dogs and cats so I’m in seventh heaven.

“This Elephant was rescued from a circus. She was tortured to make her do stupid tricks and due to the harsh lights of the circus ring, she’s now blind.”

Paul said he spent a “good hour feeding her bananas”.

He added: “She’s a bit unpredictable and inclined to be narky at times but as you can see we got on just fine (kindred souls?). It’s heartbreaking to learn what these beauties have been through. But it’s more than reassuring to know that they are now in safe, caring and loving hands whilst still being respected for the wild animal that they are.”

Paul finished off the heartwarming caption with: “I’m off the human race at the moment @elephantnaturepark #elephants.”

