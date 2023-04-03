Paul O’Grady ‘didn’t listen’ to doctors’ fears for his health as pal reveals Cilla Black’s concerns

Christopher Biggins, a long-time friend of Paul O’Grady, has revealed Cilla Black’s concerns about Paul’s health, after parts of the star’s life were blighted by illness.

Paul was close to beloved star Cilla and Christopher, with the group often staying in Cilla’s villa in Spain. But, speaking after the star’s death last week, Christopher has claimed that Paul “didn’t listen” to fears for his health.

Cilla Black tried to get Paul to stop smoking, revealed Christopher Biggins (Credit: Splash News)

Paul O’Grady ‘didn’t listen’ to illness concerns

Christopher Biggins admitted that Paul “was like a teenager” when it came to his health, and “didn’t listen” to concerns from friends and doctors. Paul had three heart attacks – in 2002, 2006 and 2014.

The panto actor revealed to The Sun: “About 15 years ago we were staying with Cilla in Spain. Paul had his heart problems already and had been told not to smoke or indulge in alcohol too much.”

He revealed that he and Cilla smelt smoke coming from Paul’s room. “She told me to go upstairs and tell him to stop. I felt like the matron from the Carry On films when I went into his bedroom and said: ‘Paul, you’re smoking.’ He looked at me and said: ‘No I’m not.'”

Christopher admitted that Paul was still smoking up until his death. He added: “I know for a fact he was still smoking last week. What a wonderful way to go — peacefully in your sleep.”

Pal Amanda Mealing revealed Paul’s funeral wishes (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Paul’s funeral wishes

Paul’s unexpected death on March 28 led to an influx of tributes from fans and friends. The late star’s pal Amanda Mealing opened up about Paul’s funeral wishes. She said: “Whatever happens, Paul’s funeral will be a celebration of his life and it will be full of laughter. He just told us to have a good time – he’d hate it if everyone was mawkish and morose. He would just say: ‘I don’t care, I won’t be here! Do whatever you want.'”

She also revealed Paul may have a private funeral alongside another one in a “very grand place” for fans to attend. Official plans for Paul’s funeral have not been revealed yet.

