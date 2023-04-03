Paul O'Grady on This Morning and Cilla Black smiles
News

Paul O’Grady ‘didn’t listen’ to doctors’ fears for his health as pal reveals Cilla Black’s concerns

He had been warned by doctors to stop smoking

By Réiltín Doherty

Christopher Biggins, a long-time friend of Paul O’Grady, has revealed Cilla Black’s concerns about Paul’s health, after parts of the star’s life were blighted by illness.

Paul was close to beloved star Cilla and Christopher, with the group often staying in Cilla’s villa in Spain. But, speaking after the star’s death last week, Christopher has claimed that Paul “didn’t listen” to fears for his health.

Paul O'Grady poses with NTA trophy
Cilla Black tried to get Paul to stop smoking, revealed Christopher Biggins (Credit: Splash News)

Paul O’Grady ‘didn’t listen’ to illness concerns

Christopher Biggins admitted that Paul “was like a teenager” when it came to his health, and “didn’t listen” to concerns from friends and doctors. Paul had three heart attacks –  in 2002, 2006 and 2014.

The panto actor revealed to The Sun: “About 15 years ago we were staying with Cilla in Spain. Paul had his heart problems already and had been told not to smoke or indulge in alcohol too much.”

He revealed that he and Cilla smelt smoke coming from Paul’s room. “She told me to go upstairs and tell him to stop. I felt like the matron from the Carry On films when I went into his bedroom and said: ‘Paul, you’re smoking.’ He looked at me and said: ‘No I’m not.'”

She told me to go upstairs and tell him to stop.

Christopher admitted that Paul was still smoking up until his death. He added: “I know for a fact he was still smoking last week. What a wonderful way to go — peacefully in your sleep.”

Paul O'Grady smiles on This Morning
Pal Amanda Mealing revealed Paul’s funeral wishes (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Paul’s funeral wishes

Paul’s unexpected death on March 28 led to an influx of tributes from fans and friends. The late star’s pal Amanda Mealing opened up about Paul’s funeral wishes. She said: “Whatever happens, Paul’s funeral will be a celebration of his life and it will be full of laughter. He just told us to have a good time – he’d hate it if everyone was mawkish and morose. He would just say: ‘I don’t care, I won’t be here! Do whatever you want.'”

She also revealed Paul may have a private funeral alongside another one in a “very grand place” for fans to attend. Official plans for Paul’s funeral have not been revealed yet.

Read more: Daughter of Paul O’Grady breaks silence on her dad’s sudden death: ‘Just devastated’

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Christopher Biggins cilla black Paul O'Grady

Trending Articles

Helen George playing Nurse Trixie in Call the Midwife and presenting at the Olivier Awards
Call the Midwife star Helen George unrecognisable after drastic makeover
Coronation Street's Amy and Tracy are at the police station
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Amy’s rape ordeal exposed to Weatherfield
Charlie Dimmock gives a stern look
Garden Rescue’s Charlie Dimmock on ‘common misconception’ about her appearance
Paddy McGuinness smiles in a black suit
Paddy McGuinness shares wedding joy with latest social media post
I am Madeleine McCann girl Julia on Dr Fia
Real reason Madeleine McCann girl Julia Wandelt can’t remember her childhood?
Katya Jones smiling, Chyna Mills and Neil Jones at premiere
Strictly star Katya Jones reacts to ex Neil Jones’ baby and engagement news