The heartbroken daughter of Paul O’Grady has broken her silence following the sudden death of her father earlier this week.

Sharon Mousley, who is 48, was born when Paul was aged just 17. She was born after he had a brief relationship with her mother Diane Jansen in the early 1970s.

The father and daughter had a close relationship, with Paul giving Sharon away at her wedding. Sharon has two teenage children – Abel and Halo – who Paul absolutely doted on.

Now Sharon has broken her silence over her father’s death, and she has revealed that the family are all “devastated” over his passing.

Daughter of Paul O’Grady breaks her silence

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sharon shared her grief over the loss of her father. He died suddenly in his bed earlier this week, with his husband Andre by his side, one friend has claimed.

Now Sharon has revealed her heartache over his passing. She said: “What can I say? We are all devastated – I am, my mum is, everyone is. We loved him and we will miss him – we are all distraught.”

Speaking about her mum Diane, Sharon added: “Mum’s very upset. We are all just devastated.”

Paul’s relationship with Sharon

The For The Love Of Dogs star enjoyed a close relationship with daughter Sharon and gave her away when she married husband Philip. She was also by her dad’s side at Buckingham Palace when he received his MBE.

Speaking at Sharon’s wedding reception, Paul gave a father of the bride speech. He said of the nuptials: “It was a really great day. Sharon looked fabulous and Philip is a smashing fella. They fit together like a pan and a lid. She looked like a Disney princess.”

He also revealed his early memories of meeting Sharon when he was just a teenager. Writing in his autobiography, he said: “A smiling nurse showed me into a shiny ward where Diane lay in the middle bed of a row of three, beside which the tiny newborn babies lay in their cots.

“Nervously approaching the cot next to Diane’s bed, I felt the blood rush to my cheeks as I became conscious that the eyes of all the new mothers and nurses in the ward were on me.”

‘I’ve kept the chain going’

He also spoke about his grandchildren, whom he doted on. “My grandkids add the greatest reward of fatherhood. I became a dad at the age of 17 and didn’t really get to see a lot of my daughter when she was little. But I did with the grandkids watching them grown up is just wonderful. I think My God, I’ve kept the chain going.”

