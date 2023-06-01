Paul O’Grady’s grieving husband admits ‘bad news keeps on coming’ as he shares more sad news

Andre Portasio, husband of Paul O’Grady, has admitted that the “bad news keeps on coming” today (Thursday, June 1).

He took to Instagram to share some sad news – and fans were quick to show their support.

Read more: Dying mum desperately raising money for chemo to see her daughter’s birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle (@andre_portasio)

Husband of Paul O’Grady shares sad news

Andre took to Instagram today to share some sad news with his 28.6k followers.

The 42-year-old uploaded a photo of his late husband for his followers to see. In the photo, Paul can be seen grinning for the camera while petting two of their goats.

“Bad news that keeps on coming,” Andre captioned the photo. “A very sad day at our house,” he then continued.

He then revealed that both goats in the snap have sadly passed away.

“@paulogrady goats Maleficent and Beebo has both passed away today,” he wrote. Fans were quick to show their support.

Andre’s followers sent their support (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans show their support to husband of Paul O’Grady

Andre’s followers took to the comment section of his post to send love and support.

“Sending so much love xxxx,” Melanie Sykes wrote. “So sorry – awful just awful,” Alan Carr commented.

“So sorry to hear that, Andre. I hope that you, the dogs and all other animals are faring better. Thinking of you and sending love,” another follower wrote.

“Really sorry, Andre! Send you my love,” another said. “So very sorry, it’s by far the worst part of owning and loving animals,” a fifth commented.

Paul made a cameo in the Eurovision film (Credit: BBC)

Fans in tears over posthumous Paul appearance

Paul was back on screens last month – and fans were in tears. The late comedian, who passed away in March, made a cameo at the beginning of the Eurovision Semi-Finals last month.

Ahead of the show, a video of a short film lad running around Liverpool telling people Eurovision was coming to the city was shown.

Paul makes a cameo in the film – mopping the kitchen floor with one of his dogs in his arms.

“Paul O’Grady in the intro: sobbing,” one viewer tweeted at the time. “Not even 5 mins in and I’m crying. That wee shot of Paul o’Grady in the intro film!!!” another said.

“Paul O’Grady recorded this sequence earlier this year. Missing him,” a third wrote.

Read more: TV favourite ‘lined up to replace Paul O’Grady on For the Love of Dogs’ but fans aren’t happy: ‘Is this a joke?’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.