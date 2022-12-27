Paul O’Grady has left his Instagram followers stunned with a family update about his grandchild recently.

The For the Love of Dogs presenter, 67, shared a photo of his grandson Abel to mark his birthday.

In the throwback photo, Abel looks young. However, Paul said Abel was celebrating his 16th birthday!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

Paul O’Grady grandchild

Abel is Paul’s daughter Sharon’s son.

Alongside the photo, Paul wrote: “This little monster is 16 today. Happy Birthday Abel love GanGan xx.”

Paul’s followers gushed in the comments and couldn’t believe Abel was 16.

TV presenter and pal Gaby Roslin wrote: “What? No way? Oh Paul where do the years go? Please wish him a big happy birthday from me too.”

Paul O’Grady delighted fans with news about his grandson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Actress Amanda Mealing said: “I can’t believe it. 16?!”

One fan commented: “I can remember you talking about your daughter just having him when you were still doing your show.

This little monster is 16 today. Happy Birthday Abel love GanGan.

“Definitely doesn’t seem like 16 years ago.”

Another said: “Omg that flew by. Happy birthday Abel.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “WOW 16. Happy Birthday Abel.”

TV favourite Paul O’Grady paid tribute to his grandson on his birthday (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady’s daughter

Paul has one daughter – Sharon, who is married and has two children of her own.

Previously, Paul opened up about his grandson Abel.

He told the Liverpool Echo: “He’s gorgeous. He’s 14 months – he’s crawling and stuff.

“He’s just a lovely little kid. He got very clingy to me, while he was here.

“It’s nice, as soon as I’d walk in the kitchen, he’d put his arms up. My daughter would say ‘Oh, here we go. I can see trouble here!'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

Recently Paul returned to radio for a stint on Boom Radio to host a special show on Christmas Day.

Just before Christmas Day, Paul told his fans to tune into his radio show.

He said on Instagram: “I’m on Boom Radio between the hours of 12 noon and 2 pm and I’m joined by my producer, Mr Malcolm Prince.

Read more: Paul O’Grady slams ITV as he shares news about For the Love of Dogs’ Christmas special

“Please join me tomorrow because, otherwise, I’ll just be talking to Malcolm.”

He added: “That’s a bit sad, really, on Christmas Day. So I’m going back to sleep. See you later.”

Did you listen to Paul’s radio show on Christmas Day? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.