For the Love of Dogs host Paul O’Grady has slammed ITV as he shared news about his Christmas TV special.

Paul, 67, will share the screen with royal guest Queen Consort Camilla in the festive episode.

The programme includes Camilla hosting a garden party at Clarence House to celebrate animal welfare charity Battersea’s anniversary.

Furthermore, the wife of King Charles also joins Paul at Battersea’s Brands Hatch site in Kent.

And away from For the Love of Dogs cameras, Paul also popped up in the Camilla’s Country Life documentary that aired on ITV in July.

Paul O’Grady pictured with Queen Consort Camilla and another furry pal (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

On Instagram yesterday (Sunday December 18), Paul gave his 725,000 followers a head up about the forthcoming show.

And those fans who haven’t yet taken to their Christmas TV guide with a highlighter might be surprised to discover when Paul is on the box.

That’s because For the Love of Dogs featuring Camilla is on the telly tonight (Monday December 19)!

Might a festive programme featuring such a beloved TV star like Paul be expected to be on closer to the big day itself?

Paul seemed to hint in his post’s caption he wasn’t convinced by the scheduling decision taken by ITV bosses.

Paul O’Grady with Camilla, Queen Consort at Battersea (Credit: YouTube/Royal Family Channel)

‘An odd time to show it’

Sharing a snap of a listings magazine article about For the Love of Dogs, Paul highlighted when it was on.

He wrote in the caption: “Thanks to Malcolm Prince for reminding me that this is on ITV on Monday 19th at 9pm.

“Personally I think this is an odd time to show it but even if I say so myself it’s a nice episode with some great stories.”

Personally I think this is an odd time to show it.

Paul went on to note he is currently overseas, indicating he has managed to avoid the wintry conditions in the UK.

He went on: “I’m still in Thailand filming. Tomorrow I’ve got tigers and a baby monkey so I’m up early. Hope it’s not freezing over there. #pogdogs @malprin @battersea @itv.”

ED! has approached a representative for ITV for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

How Paul O’Grady followers reacted to For the Love of Dogs news

Many of those responding to Paul in the comments section replied to him about their local weather conditions.

But several others suggested he should remain uppermost in the thoughts of royals in the near future.

One person responded: “Incredible, knighthood next.”

“It should be Sir Paul,” suggested another person.

Meanwhile, a third agreed: “Think it should be Sir Paul.”

And yet another added: “Many of us are still upset that you still haven’t got a knighthood yet which you rightfully deserve.

“If you don’t get it next year I think the public should demand you get one.”

Read more: For the Love Of Dogs Christmas special: Paul O’Grady reveals senior royal guest star

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – A Royal Special airs tonight, Monday December 19, at 9pm on ITV1.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.