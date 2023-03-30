Paul O’Grady’s sharp-witted quip about his own funeral in his eulogy for Cilla Black

A comment Paul O’Grady previously made about his own funeral has been revealed, following the unexpected death of the TV icon on Tuesday, March 28.

His husband Andre Portasio said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Paul O’Grady delivered the eulogy at the funeral of Cilla Black after she died in 2015 at the age of 72 (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul O’Grady commented on his own funeral at Cilla’s

Back in 2015, Paul spoke at the funeral of his late friend and presenter, Cilla Black. Speaking at the ceremony, he revealed that he didn’t expect to outlive Cilla despite being 12 years younger.

He also added that he had planned for her to take on duties at his own funeral. Paul said at the time: “I’ve been asked to speak about Cilla on numerous occasions but I never thought I’d be here.

“I firmly believed she was indestructible and I always thought I’d be the one to go first. We discussed my funeral a number of times and she had a major role in it which involved a mantilla and lilies. I’m going to have to re-think that now aren’t I?”

Paul O’Grady and Cilla Black were friends for many years (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady and Cilla Black

Cilla passed away in 2015 at the age of 72 after suffering from a stroke. Speaking about their 20-year friendship at Cilla’s funeral, Paul added: “Even if we went for a meal something always happened, usually to me. We just clicked.”

He continued: “If I had to sum Cilla up in one word it would be ‘laughter’. Because that’s all we did. We got up to a lot of trouble but we laughed while we were doing it.”

