Paul O’Grady’s final heartbreaking Instagram message which detailed sad family loss

Paul O’Grady has sadly died at the age of 67, leaving his fans and celebrity friends heartbroken.

The TV favourite’s husband Andre Portasio confirmed the sad news in a statement, saying Paul “passed away unexpectedly but peacefully”.

Paul would often keep his fans updated with his life on Instagram.

However, one sad post just a couple of weeks ago left them offering support.

Paul O’Grady dies

In the post earlier this month, Paul detailed the loss of one of his beloved animals.

He wrote on March 13: “Got back from a week in Newcastle playing Miss Hannigan in Annie to find that Tom Tom, one of my pigs had been put to sleep.

“I knew it was coming as he’d been diagnosed with a tumour.

“But even so it’s awful when you lose a pet.

“He was the cheekiest of the gang and one of the other pigs who was obviously very fond of him is now depressed and gone into mourning and there’s those who say that animals don’t have feelings.”

Meanwhile, Paul added at the time: “On a lighter note I’m thoroughly enjoying playing Hannigan again after so long especially with a truly amazing and lovely cast.

“Next stop Edinburgh.”

Many knew Paul as a huge animal lover, and he had many animals on his farm.

He also hosted ITV’s For the Love of Dogs.

It would see him visit Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and meet the adorable animals.

In addition, Paul even ended up adopting some of the dogs after falling in love with them.

Paul’s husband issues statement

On Wednesday (March 29), Paul’s husband issued a heartbreaking statement to confirm his death.

It read: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Tributes to Paul

Tributes have been pouring in on social media from many celebrities.

Lorraine Kelly wrote: “Such sad news. Paul O’Grady – funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise. A really special man.”

Piers Morgan tweeted: “RIP Paul O’Grady, 67. A wonderfully warm, mischievous, hilarious guy with a sublime natural talent for broadcasting and making people laugh.”

Meanwhile, Carol Vorderman added: “Paul O’Grady.

“Already giving them raucous, ripping up the rulebook, mischief making, calling it out, loving hell in heaven Paul, what are we meant to do without you?”

