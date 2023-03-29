Paul O’Grady’s confession about ‘fear’ he had of dying

The death of beloved Paul O’Grady has left the nation devastated as tributes have poured in.

The For the Love of Dogs star’s husband, Andre Portasio, confirmed the sad news in a statement.

He said Paul passed away on Tuesday evening (March 28) “unexpectedly but peacefully”.

Paul O’Grady death

Radio star Paul once opened up about dying and admitted he wasn’t “scared” of death.

But he had one “fear”.

Speaking to the Mirror in 2017, Paul said: “I’m not scared of death at all. It’s the way you die that worries me – that’s the fear.

“I think I could lie there on my death bed and say, ‘well I’ve had a good time and filled a book. I’ve done everything I wanted to do.'”

Paul’s husband issues statement

Paul‘s husband issued a sad statement to confirm his death.

It read: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Of course, tributes have been pouring in for Paul online.

One fan said: “Such sad news to wake up to today. Paul O’Grady was one of the kindest and funniest people. I never tired of watching his Battersea Dogs Home programme even though they usually made me cry.

“My thoughts are with his loved ones. He’ll be sorely missed.”

Another wrote: “So sad to hear this terrible news – I loved Paul O’Grady for his generosity and kindness.”

