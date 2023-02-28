‘Disappointed’ Paul O’Grady takes swipe at BBC Radio 2 following shock exit

Paul O’Grady revealed that he’s ‘disappointed’ with BBC Radio 2 as he explained that it’s ‘not what it used to be’.

BBC Radio 2 shocked listeners after they announced that Ken Bruce will be leaving the station in March.

Following the radio legend’s exit, Paul hit back at Radio 2 claiming that the station ‘has changed’.

For the Love of Dogs host Paul O’Grady shared his thoughts on Ken Bruce leaving Radio 2 (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul O’Grady radio exit

Comedian Paul revealed that he was ‘disappointed’ by BBC Radio 2 after it was announced that DJ Ken Bruce was leaving the station.

In January, Ken left listeners devastated as he announced that he was leaving BBC Radio 2.

Radio 2 has changed; it’s not what it was.

Ken shared that he was asked to leave the radio station before ‘fulfilling’ his contract for another month.

He wrote on Twitter last week: “I will be presenting my last show on Radio 2 next Friday. I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Enjoy the week ahead!”

Talking about Ken leaving the station, Paul vented his frustration as he claimed that ‘Radio 2 has changed’ which ‘doesn’t make sense’.

Paul told the Metro: “I was [disappointed], because I’m a great believer in continuity. If you go off for 13 weeks and somebody else comes on, the listeners don’t know when you’re back on.

“Radio 2 has changed, it’s not what it was. They’re trying to aim for a much younger audience, which doesn’t make sense because you’ve got Radio 1. Radio 2 was always for an older audience.”

Paul O’Grady claims that BBC Radio 2 ‘has changed’ (Credit: ITV)

Paul finished his stint on Radio 2 last August

This came after Paul bid farewell to his 14 year stint on Radio 2 in August.

In an Instagram post, Paul revealed the real reason he decided to leave the station.

He said: “The reason I’m leaving, because everybody’s asking me this, is because I wasn’t really happy with the 13 weeks on 13 weeks off business.

“So I did the honourable thing, I honoured my contract, gave my notice in and now I’m off.”

Paul added: “Thank you very much and good luck to on Radio 2 and long may it continue.”

Read more: Paul O’Grady ‘shocked’ over health battle that left him unable to work for two months last year

What are your thoughts on Ken Bruce’s exit from BBC Radio 2? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.