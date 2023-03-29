Last photo of Paul O’Grady in Annie musical before his sad death

Paul O’Grady was starring in Annie the musical before his sad death.

Paul passed away unexpectedly yesterday (March 28) at the age of 67.

His husband Andre Portasio said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Paul passed away suddenly yesterday at the age of 67 (Credit: Cover Images)

Last photo of Paul O’Grady in Annie

Before his death, Paul had been playing the role of Miss Hannigan in the musical Annie.

In one of the last photos of him in the role, the broadcaster can be seen wearing a blonde wig and silk pyjamas, while carrying a dog.

Furthermore, the caption, which was written by Edinburgh Playhouse, read: “This fangirl means business…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edinburgh Playhouse (@edinplayhouse)

Tributes

Many celebrity friends have taken to social media to pay their tributes to Paul today.

Lorraine Kelly wrote: “Such sad news. Paul O’Grady – funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise. Will be sorely missed. A really special man.”

Many celebrity friends have paid tributes to Paul O’Grady (Credit: Cover Images)

Vernon Kay added: “Paul O’Grady was one of the nicest and kindest people I’ve ever met.

Paul O’Grady – funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise.

“Always a joy to be around and obviously, so much fun. He will be missed. Telly and friends have lost one of the best….RIP.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

In addition, Amanda Holden said on Instagram: “Woken up to this sad, sad news. I loved Paul. He was brilliantly opinionated ,searingly sharp and very funny.. I loved our conversations ..I can’t quite believe it. Thoughts with Andre and their family.”

Charlotte Hawkins also wrote: “I like to think that the dogs of rainbow bridge, will be lining up to greet the wonderful Paul O’Grady today.

“Waiting to welcome a beautiful man who did so much good for their kind. I like to think he will be rolling around with dogs he lost, dogs he saved and dogs who simply…”

Read more: Paul O’Grady’s final heartbreaking Instagram message which detailed sad family loss

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.