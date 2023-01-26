Paul Mescal received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor earlier this week for his role in the drama movie, Aftersun.

However, Paul’s Academy Award nomination has come at a heartbreaking time for his family, as his mother undergoes treatment for cancer.

Paul has been nominated for his first Oscar (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Paul Mescal receives Oscar nomination

Earlier this week, the Oscar nominations were announced.

Paul – who is perhaps most famous for his role in Normal People – has been nominated for his role in Aftersun.

The film follows an 11-year-old girl and her father (Paul) as they go on vacation to a holiday resort in Turkey.

Reacting to the news, Paul released a statement, describing his Oscars nomination as “bananas”.

To be recognized by the Academy is such an insane honour.

“This is truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun. To be recognised by the Academy is such an insane honour and I’m so utterly grateful,” he said.

“I want to dedicate this nomination to my two friends Charlotte and Frankie who I love dearly!” he then said.

“This is bananas, thank you!”

Paul’s Oscar nomination comes at a tough time for the family (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Paul Mescal Oscar nomination comes amid family heartbreak

However, Paul’s Oscar nomination has come at a difficult time for the Mescal family.

As revealed by the Normal People star’s younger sister, Nell, his nomination comes at the same time that his mum is set to undergo chemotherapy.

In a tweet to her 13.2k followers, Nell wrote: “My mum got a haircut today in prep for her chemotherapy and then Paul got nominated for an Oscar life is so crazy.”

Paul’s mum, Dearbhla, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma – a type of bone marrow cancer – in July 2022.

Addressing her diagnosis on her social media at the time, Dearbhla said she was starting to “live with cancer”.

Fans sent their support to Paul’s mum (Credit: BBC)

Fans send their support

Upon hearing the news, Paul’s fans took to the replies of Nell’s tweet to send their support to Dearbhla – and to Paul too!

“The ups and downs of life colliding. Congratulations proud sister. Hope your Mum’s treatment goes well,” one fan tweeted.

“Thinking of your Mum. This must be a great boost for her,” another said.

Additionally, a third then wrote: “I’d say that is a great sign for your mummy on her chemo journey. Sending lots of love and luck her way!!! Paul doesn’t need luck, he’s already won!!!”

“Chemo haircut: that hits hard. She’ll rock it. This news will carry her so far. Well done to the family. Making the parish proud,” another then said.

Read more: BBC The One Show viewers deeply moved by Rob Rinder and his mum’s emotional appearance

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.