Paul Hollywood’s ex shares ‘cryptic’ video as he ‘ties the knot at £100k wedding resort’

The Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood has tied the knot with Melissa Spalding at a luxurious exclusive hotel in Cyprus.

According to the Mail Online, their big day cost £100,000 and was a fairly intimate ceremony on Wednesday (September 20) with just 75 friends and family in attendance.

As previously reported by the outlet, the wedding took place at the same resort where he met his ex-wife, Alex Hollywood. The couple split in 2017 after allegations of cheating.

While Paul’s wedding was expensive, it was fairly intimate (Credit: YouTube)

‘It was a very tasteful and stylish wedding’

According to inside sources, Paul’s wedding to Melissa was a delight.

“It was a very tasteful and stylish wedding and the hotel management really pulled out all the stops to make it a memorable day. There was a very lively party with loud music and lots of drinking that went on until late into the night,” they said.

“Paul is very close to the hotel owners and they made sure that everybody had a great time. He loves Cyprus and it was a wonderful setting for what was a beautiful occasion,” the source added.

That said, his ex-wife, Alex, shared a video recently with a seemingly cryptic message.

‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy’

In an Instagram reel shared Monday (September 18), Alexandra can be seen making a meal of poke bowl. While the post seemed pretty harmless, she chose “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by DEEN to play over the top.

Even though Alexandra can be seen looking radiant in the clip, it could be a cryptic response to Paul’s wedding. After all, he was about to wed his new wife in the same resort where they met.

All things considered, fans didn’t seem to notice as they were distracted by the food. “Just yum in a bowl,” one user wrote. “You are fabulous Alex!” another person shared. “That looks so fresh and delicious, is that mango I see there?” a third user remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Hollywood (@alex_hollywood1)

ED! has contacted reps for Paul for comment.

Read more: ‘Disrespectful’ Paul Hollywood to tie the knot with girlfriend at same hotel where he wed ex-wife? ‘Red flag!’

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.