Paedophile Lewis Jones jailed for attack on six-year-old girl as judge criticises police

Paedophile Lewis Jones, who was set free by police, has finally been jailed for his sex attack on a six-year-old girl.

Jones had previously been arrested back in 2020 for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Lewis Jones, 24, of Liverpool, has been jailed following a sickening sex attack on a six-year-old girl.

On August 17, 2022, Jones abducted and sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl who was playing in a field with her cousins in Droylsden, four miles east of Manchester.

The court heard that Jones watched the young girl and her cousins playing for approximately an hour. He also reportedly took photographs of them.

He then reportedly approached the children and asked them to help him collect some sticks.

It was at this point that Jones grabbed the six-year-old girl around the waist, covered her mouth with his hand, and carried her off down a disused railway track.

The girl’s cousins raised the alarm and the family found the child shortly after. Police, meanwhile, continued to search the area and tracked Jones down.

When reunited with her mother, it became apparent that the girl had been sexually assaulted. She was taken to St Mary’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre and received specialist care.

Jones was sentenced to life today (Wednesday, April 26). Her Honour Judge Manley branded Jones a “dangerous individual” likely to commit further serious offences.

Paedophile Lewis Jones previously released by police

The judge then said that Jones will only be able to apply for parole in 2035. He will only ever be released if he can prove to the parole board that he would be safe to be out with the general public.

Back in 2020, Jones was arrested after allegedly grooming and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Jones had pretended to be a 14-year-old on Snapchat. However, despite police reportedly discovering 102 child abuse images on Jones’ phone, he was released.

Criticising the police, Judge Hilary Manley called the case an ‘egregious example’ of delays in police charging offenders. She also branded it ‘an extremely troubling state of affairs’.

