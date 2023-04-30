Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray makes heartbreaking confession about cancer returning

Only Fools and Horses actor Patrick Murray has made a heartbreaking confession about his cancer returning in a new interview.

Patrick revealed his cancer had returned and spread to his legs and pelvis last week. The actor shared he was diagnosed with lung cancer last year, but was later given the all-clear. In January of this year, he confirmed he had been diagnosed with cancer a second time.

Only Fools and Horses actor Patrick shared an update on his cancer (Credit: Youtube)

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray in ‘excruciating pain’

Patrick has now opened up to The Sun. He revealed that he is suffering with extreme pain and using a wheelchair. The actor, best known for starring as foolish Mickey Pearce, revealed: “It has been absolute agony, murder. Every time I put my weight on my legs and hips I’m screaming in my head as I’m trying to walk.”

The star also revealed he needs to use a wheelchair to go shopping, however, has been “putting off” buying one for everyday use.

I might go bald but luckily I’m famous for wearing a hat.

Patrick underwent radiotherapy treatment, and remains hopeful about his cancer treatment. He added that the pain in his legs is getting better and he should be able to walk again soon.

He shared that when his doctor told him his cancer has returned, he was told he would receive chemotherapy to keep the situation under control for “months or years”. The actor added that he was “buzzing” to hear the doctor say years and joked: “I might go bald but luckily I’m famous for wearing a hat.”

Patrick urged people to get their symptoms seen early (Credit: Youtube)

Patrick Murray: ‘Chemo nowadays isn’t a lottery’

The Only Fools and Horses actor has said that due to cutting-edge treatments, his prognosis is a lot better than it would’ve been 20 years ago. He added: “So the chances for me now are a lot better than they would have been 20 years ago.”

Patrick also warned about the importance of not putting off going to the doctor when symptoms begin. He was first diagnosed in August 2021 after complaining about a bloated stomach. He said he was understanding of long phone calls and wait times for the GP but urged fans to “just get that appointment done”.

Patrick begins his chemotherapy treatment next week, after completing his radiotherapy treatment.

