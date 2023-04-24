Only Fools and Horses’ Patrick Murray reveals cancer has returned and spread in heartbreaking update

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has shared the heartbreaking news that his lung cancer has returned and spread.

The Mickey Pearce actor said the cancer has come back and sadly spread to his legs and pelvis. The star revealed his initial lung cancer diagnosis last year, and was given the all-clear months later.

However, in January of this year, Patrick revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

Patrick Murray has revealed his cancer has sadly returned (Credit: ITV)

Patrick Murray on cancer

Now, in a new online post, Patrick has said his lung cancer has returned and has spread. He wrote: “Despite all the wonderful efforts by the medical and nursing teams at Medway, Guy’s and King’s College hospitals, the lung cancer has returned.

“I thought I had a painful groin strain a couple of months ago, unfortunately that turned out to be the cancer getting into my pelvis and leg bones. It has also entered my lymphatic system.”

He went on: “What about the good news. I had radiology treatment last week and my oncologist is fairly confident this will stop the leg pain, and I will be up and about again. I will also hopefully able to get some shut eye.

What else did Patrick say?

“Another positive is my consultant. He is confident that the chemo will keep things in check for months and even years. His optimism comes not from kindness of which I know he has in spades, but advances in cancer medicine.”

Patrick added: “The genetic molecular tests are super precise, and the choice of meds can be made with much more confidence. I am feeling positive with my good wife’s awesome support. Luv’n’Hugs.”

His followers sent their support in the replies section. One person said: “God bless you my friend… Keep on keeping on mate.”

Another commented: “Sorry to hear this Pat, hope everything goes well. Sending you all of our wishes.”

Patrick was diagnosed with lung cancer last year (Credit: Photo by Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock)

Someone else wrote: “Sending positive thoughts to you Pat. You’ve got this.”

In January of this year, Only Fools star Patrick had told his followers that another “primary cancer” was discovered last year, but that he’d decided to “keep it under my hat”.

Last year, Patrick revealed that doctors had discovered a cancerous tumour in its early stages in his lung. He underwent surgery to remove it and had chemotherapy.

