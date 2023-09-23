Olly Murs on Lorraine
Olly Murs ‘shocked’ as he’s axed from The Voice: ‘I won’t shine this up – I’m absolutely gutted’

Olly has been on the show for years

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Olly Murs has confessed that he’s “shocked” and “absolutely gutted” after having been axed from the new season of The Voice.

The singer – who has been a judge on the show since 2018 – claims he found out about the decision last week.

Olly Murs on The Voice
Olly has been axed from The Voice (Credit: ITV)

Olly Murs axed from The Voice

Former X-Factor star Olly first joined The Voice back in 2018. He has since appeared on five seasons of the show, with his sixth – which has already been recorded – airing later this year.

However, when the show returns next year, Olly won’t be on the judging panel. The 39-year-old announced the shock news during a recent interview with The Sun.

“I’m gutted. I got the call last week to say I won’t be back on the show, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come. But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision’. I don’t want to do that,” he said.

Olly Murs on The Voice
Olly is ‘gutted’ (Credit: ITV)

Olly Murs ‘gutted’ as he’s dropped from The Voice

The singer then continued. “I don’t want to [bleep] my fans or [bleep] people who watch the show, and say, ‘Oh, it was an amicable decision to leave — I’ve got lots of things on next year, I can’t do it anymore’. No. Genuinely, I accept their ­decision, and they’ll find someone great, I’m sure. But am I going to miss it? Yeah,” he then said.

He then went on to say that he didn’t want to leave. Olly then continued, saying that he still has a “great” relationship with ITV. He then suggested that it wasn’t the broadcaster’s decision – and was more so the production company’s.

Olly then said that he is “really going to miss” fellow judge Tom Jones.

Olly Murs
The star will feature in the new series (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Olly will ‘miss’ the show

The star then went on to say how much he loved working on the show and the behind-the-scenes crew. However, he added that he is “absolutely gutted” about the decision.

“I’ve had knockbacks in my career before, I will be fine. Something exciting will come along. But this year has been such a year of positives for me, I always thought something bad might come around . . . and I guess this is it,” he then said.

In a statement to ED, ITV said: “The Voice UK returns to ITV1 and ITVX for a brand new series later this year featuring coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie, and Olly Murs. Details of the 2024 series will be confirmed in due course.”

The Voice UK will return to ITV and ITVX later this year. 

