Olly Murs speaking on Lorraine
News

Olly Murs ‘gutted’ as he announces his primetime show has been axed: ‘Things change so quickly’

Starstruck only had two series

By Fabio Magnocavallo

Host of Starstruck Olly Murs is “gutted” after announcing that the entertainment show won’t be returning for a third series.

The Saturday night entertainment programme featured a star-studded panel, including Beverley Knight, Shania Twain, Jason Manford, Sheridan Smith and Adam Lambert.

Described as a modern-day Stars In Their Eyes, Starstruck allowed participants to dress up and perform as their favorite stars.

Olly Murs presenting Starstruck
While Starstruck had a star-studded panel, it won’t be returning (Credit: YouTube)

Olly Murs on Starstruck

While speaking to The Sun at this year’s National Television Awards, Olly broke the news that Starstruck won’t be returning.

“Presenting is something I have always loved doing. Starstruck was amazing but that isn’t coming back,” the former X Factor star said.

The Please Don’t Let Me Go hitmaker stated it had nothing to do with ratings, explaining: “I am gutted it is such a great show. In this game, things change so quickly. The ratings did really well but in terms of money and stuff like that, it just didn’t work.”

While Starstruck was only on for two series, each of the winners still went home with an impressive £50,000.

Olly Murs smiling on This Morning
Starstruck being axed was nothing to do with its ratings (Credit: YouTube)

Is Olly eyeing up a potential X Factor comeback job?

Now that Olly won’t be filming the next series of Starstruck, he’s open to taking on more presenting jobs.

Presenting is something I have always loved doing. Starstruck was amazing but that isn’t coming back.

With there being rumours of The X Factor making a comeback, the BRIT Award-nominated singer shared his thoughts on the matter. “I love any show that gives people a crack at this industry. If it wasn’t for that show I wouldn’t be here,” he said. “Me and Simon [Cowell] are great, it’s been a long time. Whether it’s The X Factor or The Voice, there are so many voices that need to be heard. Working on The Voice for me has always been an honour.”

Even though The X Factor hasn’t aired since 2018, it is the longest-running talent show on TV.

Read more: First pictures of Olly Murs’ three-day wedding including wife Amelia’s two dresses are revealed

'Starstruck' Host Olly Murs On ITVs New Competition and His Relationship With Caroline Flack | TM

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Olly Murs Starstruck The X Factor

Trending Articles

Amanda Abbington on Lorraine
Strictly star Amanda Abbington reveals painful injury with gruesome photo as fans shocked
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Now Phillip Schofield’s daughters unfollow Holly Willoughby on social media
Captain Tom Moore smiling and his daughter Hannah on This Morning
Sir Tom Moore’s daughter finally breaks silence on claims her family used charity money to build home spa
Emmerdale and Coronation Street show logos comp image
Emmerdale and Coronation Street removed from schedules tonight – here’s when you can watch them next
Craig Doyle and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Craig Doyle makes confession about working with Holly Willoughby following ITV scandal: ‘People need to realise that’
Gary Lucy on Celebs Go Dating and Laura Anderson smiling
Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson welcome first baby and reveal sweet name