Olly Murs ‘gutted’ as he announces his primetime show has been axed: ‘Things change so quickly’

Host of Starstruck Olly Murs is “gutted” after announcing that the entertainment show won’t be returning for a third series.

The Saturday night entertainment programme featured a star-studded panel, including Beverley Knight, Shania Twain, Jason Manford, Sheridan Smith and Adam Lambert.

Described as a modern-day Stars In Their Eyes, Starstruck allowed participants to dress up and perform as their favorite stars.

While Starstruck had a star-studded panel, it won’t be returning (Credit: YouTube)

Olly Murs on Starstruck

While speaking to The Sun at this year’s National Television Awards, Olly broke the news that Starstruck won’t be returning.

“Presenting is something I have always loved doing. Starstruck was amazing but that isn’t coming back,” the former X Factor star said.

The Please Don’t Let Me Go hitmaker stated it had nothing to do with ratings, explaining: “I am gutted it is such a great show. In this game, things change so quickly. The ratings did really well but in terms of money and stuff like that, it just didn’t work.”

While Starstruck was only on for two series, each of the winners still went home with an impressive £50,000.

Starstruck being axed was nothing to do with its ratings (Credit: YouTube)

Is Olly eyeing up a potential X Factor comeback job?

Now that Olly won’t be filming the next series of Starstruck, he’s open to taking on more presenting jobs.

With there being rumours of The X Factor making a comeback, the BRIT Award-nominated singer shared his thoughts on the matter. “I love any show that gives people a crack at this industry. If it wasn’t for that show I wouldn’t be here,” he said. “Me and Simon [Cowell] are great, it’s been a long time. Whether it’s The X Factor or The Voice, there are so many voices that need to be heard. Working on The Voice for me has always been an honour.”

Even though The X Factor hasn’t aired since 2018, it is the longest-running talent show on TV.

