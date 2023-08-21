Made In Chelsea’s Ollie Locke and husband Gareth announce birth of twins and their adorable names

Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth from Made In Chelsea have announced the birth of twins.

The reality show cast members are now parents to a twin son and daughter, born via surrogate.

Ollie and Gareth, who have been married since 2020, have previously suffered heartbreak on their journey to fatherhood. They have made attempts to have a baby through IVF and surrogacy since July 2021.

Happily, Ollie and Gareth have now welcomed their two children – who are six weeks old – into the world.

And they’ve shared the adorable names they’ve given the newborns, with Made In Chelsea co-stars wishing them all the best on Instagram.

Ollie and Gareth are parents (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What are Ollie Locke’s twins names?

“Guys, the news we’ve been wanting to tell you for so many years. We are finally dads!” a thrilled Ollie revealed in an Instagram video.

Gareth chimed in: “The twins are here!”

And the twins’ names? Apollo Magnus Obi and Cosima Emily Bex. Apollo weighed 3lb 10oz when he was born, while Cosima was 2lb 11oz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ollie Locke (Locke-Locke) (@ollielockeworld)

Gareth explained the names’ meanings to Hello! magazine. He said: “I always wanted to have a son and call him Apollo. My dad’s nickname for my mum is Maggie, so Magnus is the male version.”

Cosima means “chaos and beauty”. And the tot’s middle names are tributes to Ollie’s close friend Emily Hartridge who passed away in 2019, and the couple’s surrogate Bex.

Gareth added: “We hadn’t told Bex we were naming the baby after her, so Ollie took her to the registry office after they were born and surprised her.”

‘I always wanted to have a son and call him Apollo’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke twins Instagram reaction

Fans were overwhelmed by a video shared by Ollie showing the Lockes going to pick up their kids.

Made In Chelsea co-stars also expressed their support and joy in the post’s comments section.

Binky Felstead cheered: “Woohooooooooo. They’re here and I’m so excited!”

They’re here!

Meanwhile, Issy Francis-Baum, Paris Smith, and Ashley James all offered their congratulations too.

Read more: Made in Chelsea: How long have Ollie and Gareth been together? A full timeline

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.