Olivia Newton-John’s grieving husband shares final ‘lucid’ moments with late star

The grieving husband of Dame Olivia Newton-John, John Easterling, has shared details about the late star’s final weeks.

Singer and film icon Olivia, 73, died at her California ranch last August surrounded by family and friends.

She had lived with breast cancer for 30 years.

Several months on from the Grease star’s sad passing, John has told an Australian newspaper that his wife of nearly 15 years stayed positive until the end.

Late star Olivia Newton-John and her husband John Easterling smile at a red carpet event (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Husband John Easterling on Olivia Newton-John and her final days

According to reports, plant medicine researcher John told the Daily Telegraph that Olivia was free of pain in her final days.

He also said the four-time Grammy Award winner and Xanadu star was ‘lucid’.

John reflected: “She was very clear and very alive and very conscious and not in pain.

She was very clear and very alive and very conscious and not in pain.

“So there was a quality of life there at that time that I think is so critical.”

He added: “That was part of Olivia’s great contribution with the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Center providing a real quality of life for people was close to her heart.”

The couple married in 2008 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘The most courageous and compassionate woman I’ve ever known’

The businessman previously told attendees at a Los Angeles event how the time he spent with Olivia was “magic”.

He said last week: “We shared a love and a happiness on an order of magnitude that I didn’t even think was possible.

“Olivia and I unexpectedly, madly, deeply, forever fell in love in the Amazon rainforest. For the past 15 years, I’ve been blessed to share the depth and the passion of her being.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Easterling (@therealamazonjohn)

John’s tribute continued: “Every day with Olivia was a bit of magic. Every day with Olivia was supernatural. She was the most courageous and compassionate woman that I’ve ever known, with a calming capacity to genuinely care about other people.”

Read more: John Travolta leads heartbreaking tributes to Olivia Newton-John following her death

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.