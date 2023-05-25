UK health boss warns obesity could have ‘bigger impact than Covid’ as shock figures revealed

UK health boss, Ansaf Azhar, has warned that the long-term impact of obesity could be greater than the Covid pandemic as shocking figures of obesity rates have been revealed.

The public health director explained that the rising obesity rates have been made worse by falling activity levels since the pandemic. The director also said that the people most affected are from deprived areas. He added that he wants physical activity to be more accessible, particularly to children.

On average, 64% of people in England are overweight or obese (Credit: Unsplash)

Shocking figures reveal 64% of adults are overweight or obese in England

Ansaf Azhar said it is important that children are better educated about food, as shocking figures reveal that, on average, 64% of adults are overweight or obese in England. The figures led Ansaf to explain that the obesity crisis has “the potential to cause a bigger health impact than the Covid pandemic itself” but over a much longer time period.

Ansaf added the obesity figures are likely to cause problems across the UK. The BBC reports he said: “If you have a generally iller population, that’s not good for the residents, it’s not good for productivity. It’s not good for the economy.” Ansaf explained that people’s lifestyles had “significantly changed” as they came out of the pandemic. He added that people became “more sedentary”.

Ansaf explained that in Oxfordshire, a third of local Year 6 children were also overweight or obese. The public health boss added that a partnership approach with authorities and employers was needed to promote healthy, affordable food. He also said there needed to be more access to active transport and green spaces.

The obesity rates are costing the NHS… (Credit: Unsplash)

Cost of obesity in the UK ‘revealed’

Research released earlier this month revealed the cost of obesity on the NHS. The research found that “obese patients cost the NHS twice as much as those within a healthy weight range”. The study claimed that patients of a healthy weight cost the NHS an average of £638 annually. But patients with a BMI of 30 to 35 cost the health service an average of £979 annually.

That figure rose even more for those with a BMI between 35 and 40, who cost the NHS £1,178 annually. The study suggested that if everyone was a healthy weight, the NHS would save 14 billion a year. Rishi Sunak’s government has been urged to take measures to bring down the obesity rate. In April, a report by the Institute for Government said that a failure to address the problem will lead to lower productivity, higher taxes, greater health inequalities and increasing pressure on the NHS. According to the thinktank, Rishi Sunak’s government has “no serious plans” to reduce obesity rates.

The thinktank warned that failure to address the issue will lead to further pressure on the NHS, higher taxes and greater health inequalities.

Read more: Warning over flesh-eating zombie drug as it claims first British victim

Do you agree? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.