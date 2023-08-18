Lucy Letby smiling
Nurse Lucy Letby found guilty of killing seven babies and attempting to murder six more

Letby reportedly cried in court

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of killing seven babies and attempting to murder six more during her time working on a ward.

Letby has been on trial as she denied killing seven babies and attempting to kill more between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester hospital.

She’s now been found guilty. Letby used insulin and air to inject newborns while working on the neo-natal ward.

Lucy Letby smiling
Lucy Letby has been found guilty (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Letby was found guilty of attempting to murder six other babies at the hospital. The methods included deliberately injecting them with air, overfeeding them and poisoning them with insulin, the BBC reports. However, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on three other babies.

She faced 22 charges in total.

Letby was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder. The jury have deliberated for 110 hours and 26 minutes. According to reports, Letby cried in court as the guilty verdicts were given.

In addition, her mother reportedly broke into a series of sobs and at one point, she shouted out: “You can’t be serious. This cannot be right.”

Sentencing will take place on Monday (August 21).

Letby trial

During the trial in May, Letby had claimed that doctors pinned the baby deaths on her to cover up hospital failings.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson KC, cross-examining Letby, asked her at the time: “Four doctors. A ‘gang of four’, let’s call them. What’s the conspiracy?”

Read more: Lucy Letby claimed ‘gang of four doctors’ pinned baby deaths on her in cover-up

Letby replied: “They have apportioned blame onto me.” Asked what the doctors’ motives were, Letby added: “I believe to cover failings at the hospital.”

Letby had previously told police that three babies who died in two weeks during her care was “bad luck”.

