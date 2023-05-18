Lucy Letby looks into camera
News

Lucy Letby latest: Nurse claims ‘gang of four doctors’ pinned baby deaths on her in cover-up

Names Countess of Chester Hospital consultants she alleges have framed her

By Robert Leigh

In the latest Lucy Letby trial news, the nurse claims doctors pinned baby deaths on her to cover up hospital failings.

Letby, 33, named the senior doctors at the Countess of Chester Hospital she alleges have framed her.

She denies murdering seven infants and trying to kill 10 others. The nurse, from Hereford, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court for the alleged offences, said to have taken place between June 2015 and June 2016.

A view of the Countess of Chester Hospital

A view of the Countess of Chester Hospital, where the alleged offences took place (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lucy Letby latest

Prosecutor Nick Johnson KC, cross-examining for a second day, asked Letby: “Four doctors. A ‘gang of four’, let’s call them. What’s the conspiracy?”

Letby replied: “They have apportioned blame onto me.” Asked what the doctors’ motives were, Letby added: “I believe to cover failings at the hospital.”

They have apportioned blame onto me.

Dr Stephen Brearey, Dr John Gibbs, Dr Ravi Jayaram and one other doctor who cannot be identified for legal reasons were named by Letby.

Lucy Letby poses for a photo

Lucy Letby poses for a photo (Credit: Shutterstock)

Sympathy card

Furthermore, the court heard Letby wrote a sympathy card to pass on to colleagues attending the funeral of one of the babies. Letby is accused of killing the infant at the fourth attempt.

Police recovered an image of the card and the message inside from Letby’s phone. GPS data confirmed the location of the image’s origin.

Mr Johnson said: “You took a picture of a card, addressed to the parents of a child who had died in dreadful circumstances, at the place where she died.”

Letby responded: “The place is insignificant. My usual behaviour is to photograph things that I send or receive.”

Asked whether it gave her “a bit of a thrill” to photograph it where the child died, Letby replied: “Absolutely not.”

The trial continues.

Read more: Nurse Lucy Letby told police three babies who died in two weeks during her care was ‘bad luck’

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Lucy Letby

Trending Articles

Emmerdale's Bear, Mandy, a full love heart, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale spoilers: Hot new romance for Mandy and Bear?!
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly smiling in suits at the BAFTAs
Ant and Dec announce they’re taking break from Saturday Night Takeaway as fans devastated
Matt Willis talking and Emma Willis crying in Fighting Addiction documentary
Tearful Fighting Addiction viewers left saying the same about Emma Willis as she breaks down over Matt’s relapse
Mark Labbett grinning on The Chase
The Chase star Mark Labbett finds love with presenter 16 years his junior after marriage split
Emmerdale's Caleb, Gabby, Nicky, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb pressures Nicky as Gabby gets suspicious?
Phillip Schofield looking angry and expert Louise inset
Phillip Schofield branded a ‘monster of daytime TV’ as This Morning expert launches furious attack