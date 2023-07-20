Noel Gallagher brands Adele ‘offensive’ in extraordinary rant after calling Sam Smith ‘the biggest idiot around’

Noel Gallagher has hit out at pop stars Adele and Sam Smith – branding her pair “offensive” and Sam “the biggest idiot”.

The 56-year-old former Oasis singer is no stranger to having a public spat with his fellow showbiz colleagues. For years, he’s been embroiled in a feud with brother and former bandmate Liam.

And now, it seems both Adele and Sam have rubbed Noel up the wrong way, as he has launched an extraordinary foul-mouthed rant at the pair.

Noel has hit out at Adele and Sam Smith (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Noel Gallagher hits out at ‘awful’ Adele

On a new podcast, Noel was asked if he was a fan of Adele’s. He fired back: “[Bleep] off, [bleep]ing hell.” He then continued his rant about her songs on the Matt Morgan podcast: “They’re [bleep]ing [bleep]. It’s [bleep]ing awful. It’s [bleep]ing Cilla Black. I find it and that whole thing offensive.”

Adele is easily one of the world’s best-selling music artists. She’s bagged over 120 million record sales as well as four number one albums. What’s more, as for Noel, his former band Oasis have sold 75 million records worldwide. And the last album from his current band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ last album, only reached number two in the UK Album Chart.

Noel said he found Adele’s music ‘awful’ and ‘offensive” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Noel Gallagher continues his scathing Adele rant

But Noel wasn’t done dishing out the disses. He then went on to hit out at Adele again, claiming she could potentially win him over on one condition: that she performs a song he penned.

“If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers. I might in the future. I’ll be saying: ‘Get Adele to sing that. Don’t call until she’s done the guide vocal’,” Noel mused.

He then added: “I want Lewis Capaldi to murder this song, I want him to sit on it from a great height. Make me rich.”

Sam was called an ‘idiot’ by Noel (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Noel brands Sam Smith an ‘idiot’

What’s more, Adele isn’t the first peer Noel has taken aim at over the years. In February, he lashed out at, and then misgendered, Stay With Me hitmaker Sam Smith. Sam announced in September of 2019 that they identify as non-binary, using they/them pronouns.

Speaking on a Dutch radio station Kink, Noel referred to the non-binary singer as “him” as he spoke about the “current state of pop music”. He said: “Music has become quite fractured and chart music is dominated by pop. Pop music is alright if the pop stars are cool. Sadly the stars of today are [bleep]ing idiots.”

Noel was then quizzed on which pop star he was referring to that was an “idiot” to which he replied: “Sam Smith.” Asked why he had said the 30-year-old was the “biggest idiot around”, Noel fired back: “Look at him!”

Read more: Noel Gallagher accused of ‘breaking lockdown’ after being ‘pictured in London and Hampshire’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.