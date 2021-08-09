Noel Clarke rebrands TV company ‘Iconoclast’ fuelling rumours of a comeback

Noel Clarke is preparing for a return to the TV industry, reports claim.

The news comes after Noel, 45, was accused by 20 women of sexually inappropriate behaviour, bullying and harassment.

Noel’s company is now called something else (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Noel Clarke done to his company?

Noel has rebranded one of his production companies, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper says that Unstoppable Entertainment Ltd has now been relaunched as Iconoclast Entertainment Limited.

Read more: Is Viewpoint on tonight? ITV cancels series finale amid Noel Clarke scandal

Previously, Noel and colleague Jason Maza used Unstoppable to produce some of the actor’s biggest hits.

These included movie Adulthood, Sky One series Brotherhood, and most recently ITV’s ill-fated Viewpoint.

Noel has been accused by 20 women of various sexual misconduct charges (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Noel say on social media?

However, Noel quit from the company as well as production companies Crongton Knights and Something In The Air.

Noel heard from since April 26 on social media.

But he recently liked a tweet from This Morning’s resident therapist Emma Kenny.

It said: “Most people don’t really want the truth.

“They just want constant reassurance that what they believe is the truth.”

ITV axed Viewpoint in April (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Viewpoint?

During ITV’s Viewpoint – which should have aired for five consecutive nights in April 2021 – accusations arose concerning Noel’s behaviour.

The Guardian newspaper published claims from 20 women that the actor had engaged in inappropriate sexual behaviour.

Read more: Is Viewpoint on tonight? ITV cancels series finale amid Noel Clarke scandal

These incidents took place between 2004 and 2019 the claimants said.

However, Noel denied the accusations but also apologised for his actions.

Subsequently, ITV pulled the final episode of Viewpoint.