Nicola Thorp and her partner announced some exciting news on Instagram last night (Sunday, January 29).

The former Coronation Street star revealed that she and Nikesh Patel are now engaged – and her fans were thrilled!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Thorp (@missnicolathorp)

Nicola Thorp and her partner announce some big news

Last night saw Nicola and Nikesh announce some big news with their fans and followers.

The couple revealed that they are now engaged!

The couple uploaded two pictures for their combined 97.9k followers to see.

In the first, Nicola and Nikesh look shocked as Nicola holds up her finger, showing off her stunning engagement ring.

The other photo shows the couple laughing and smiling in a more loved-up shot.

It’s safe to say that the couple’s followers were thrilled!

Nicola is engaged! (Credit: ITV)

Fans react as Nicola and her partner share their exciting news

Plenty of the couple’s fans and followers took to the comment section to react to the news.

“Awwww yaaaaaaaay Congratulations!!!” Game of Thrones actor Nathalie Emmanuel commented.

“Ahhhh huge congratulations guys!” The Suspect star Anjili Mohindra then wrote.

“YESSSS HUUUGE congrats to the both of you xx,” Sacha Dhawan from Doctor Who gushed.

YESSSS HUUUGE congrats to the both of you.

Additionally, This Morning host Dermot O’Leary then wrote: “Hey! The best news. Congrats x.”

“So so soooooooo happy for you,” one fan wrote.

“Sending soo much love guys! Congratulations,” another gushed.

Nikesh is an actor, like Nicola (Credit: BBC Three / YouTube)

Who are Nicola and Nikesh?

Nicola has been on our screens now since 2013.

The 34-year-old has appeared in a range of British TV shows, including Doctor Who, Father Brown, and Doctors.

Between 2017 and 2019, she played the role of Nicola Rubinstein on Coronation Street.

Since departing the soap, Nicola has been a regular on This Morning.

Nikesh, like his fiancée, is an actor too.

The 37-year-old has appeared in the likes of Midsomer Murders, Law and Order: UK, and Doctor Who.

He is perhaps best known for his role as Tom in the BBC/HBO series, Starstruck – which he has appeared in since it launched in 2021.

Read more: Coronation Street star Faye Brookes announces engagement to partner: ‘I am going to be marrying my best friend’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!