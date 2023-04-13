Nicola Bulley police ‘looking for something specific’ in river where her body was found

Nicola Bulley police recently revealed why they returned to the river where her body was found, and now an expert has weighed in on the update

Nicola was found in the river on February 20, three weeks on from when she went missing.

The 45-year-old went missing in January (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Nicola Bulley?

On January 27, mum-of-two Nicola Bulley went missing while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Nicola was last seen at 9:10am on a riverside field walking her dog off its lead. Her phone was found on a bench next to the river, along with her dog.

Police searched the river and riverbank from St Michael’s on Wyre to the sea found nothing of interest.

However, on February 20 – three weeks after her disappearance – Nicola’s body was found by dog walkers, a mile downstream from where she was last seen.

However, her cause of death has not yet been established.

A map of St Michael’s on the Wyre (Credit: BBC)

Nicola Bulley update: Divers return to river

It was reported earlier this week that police divers have been combing through the river, less than a mile from where Nicola was last seen in January.

Lancashire Police have confirmed that coroners requested that they re-search the river. This is so as to get a “complete picture” of how 45-year-old Nicola died.

Now, Dr. Richard Shepherd, a forensic pathologist, has speculated that there is a missing item that police are looking for.

The forensic pathologist shared his speculation with The Mirror.

“I’m really struggling to see what they could be looking, for now, that would affect or influence the cause of death,” he said.

Are police searching for ‘something specific’? (Credit: ITV)

Police searching for ‘something specific’?

Dr. Shepherd then continued, saying: “When Nicola’s body was found it would have been taken to the morgue and a formal post-mortem would have been carried out where it would have looked for natural diseases, any injuries, and samples would have been taken for alcohol drugs.”

He then continued, speculating: “They must have a reason to do it though – my guess is there is something like an artefact of some sort that they are trying to make sure to find it. My sense is they want to be absolutely sure that something they can’t quite locate isn’t still in the river. My feeling is they are looking for something specific.”

Dr. Shepherd then speculated that police won’t want it to come out in the inquest that there is something missing.

An inquest into Nicola’s death is going to be heard on Monday, June 26.

ED! has contacted Lancashire Police for comment.

