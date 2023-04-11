Nicola Bulley police return to river where body was found to help confirm her cause of death

In the latest Nicola Bulley news, police have returned to the river where her body was found in order to help confirm her cause of death.

The nation was left stunned at the start of the year when the 45-year-old mum of two disappeared on January 27 while walking her dog along the River Wyre. Three weeks later, Nicola’s body was found in the river after being spotted by two walkers.

And now an update has been given with divers reportedly going back to where she was found.

Nicola went missing on January 27 (Credit: BBC)

Nicola Bulley news: Divers to return to where body was found

Upon the request of the coroner, divers have headed back to where Nicola tragically died. Specialists have been asked to return to the stretch of the River Wyre in Lancashire, where she went missing, in order to help confirm her cause of death.

At first, Nicola’s phone was found on a bench near the water’s edge. It had been connected to a work call. Her dog Willow was also found nearby.

Footage of the divers has been shared on social media by Maria Solarz. The YouTuber said she spotted the police activity on Tuesday, April 4. In the video, the divers can be seen wading through the water, close to where Nicola’s phone was found on the morning she disappeared.

Nicola’s body was found a mile downstream from the weir on February 19. She was among reeds and undergrowth, but a cause of death has not been made public.

A map of St Michael’s on Wyre (Credit: YouTube)

What did officials say?

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We can confirm we are carrying out some work on the direction of HM Coroner.”

This will assist the family in understanding what occurred.

Another rep for HM Coroner added: “The investigation will take time to complete to ensure that as complete a picture as possible of the facts concerning Ms Bulley’s death is presented at the inquest. This will assist the family in understanding what occurred.”

An inquest into her death is to be heard on Monday, June 26 at County Hall in Preston.

Nicola’s family said she was ‘the centre of our world’ (Credit: Channel 5)

Nicola Bulley was the ‘centre’ of her family’s world

A statement from her family in February read: “We will never forget Nikki, how could we, she was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.”

They then added: “Our girls will get the support they need from the people who love them the most. To those who genuinely helped and supported us, privately, we thank you. The community support in St Michael’s, friends, neighbours and strangers has been nothing short of comforting and heart-warming.”

