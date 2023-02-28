TikToker who ‘filmed police as they took Nicola Bulley’s body from river makes donation to her family’

In Nicola Bulley news, a TikTok user who allegedly filmed police as they recovered the missing mum-of-two’s body from the river claims he has made a donation to her family.

Curtis Arnold had his identity revealed by tabloid news reports after he was traced to his Worcestershire barber’s shop.

The 34-year-old reportedly admitted in a social media upload: “Perhaps it was bad timing to put that video online.”

Additionally, he reportedly noted a donation allegedly made to Nicola‘s family is worth “five times the amount that that particular video has made me”.

Nicola’s body was found in the river on February 19.

It was over three weeks after she disappeared in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.

Mr Arnold reportedly shared video footage online of police officers at the riverside, lifting what appeared to be a body bag.

It is believed the clip has now been deleted.

I perhaps didn’t take into account the family at that time, I admit that.

He reportedly reflected that “in hindsight, perhaps it was a little bit sensitive, perhaps it was bad timing to put that video online”.

Furthermore, Mr Arnold apparently added: “I perhaps didn’t take into account the family at that time, I admit that.”

Meanwhile, he told viewers: “Paul Ansell, if you’re watching this, I hope it hasn’t offended you too much and I wish you well with moving forward.”

‘False information, accusations and rumours’

Last week TikTok reportedly vowed to take action against social media users who took upon it themselves to conduct their own investigations.

Additionally, wannabe sleuths flooded social media platform with videos speculating about the case.

Their claims also included unfounded rumours and conspiracy theories, as well as videos from where Nicola went missing, distressing residents.

Furthermore, Lancashire Police also hit out at “false information, accusations and rumours” spread by by vigilantes.

One social media influencer received a fine on February 16. The YouTuber received a fixed penalty notice under section 4 of the Public Order Act.

Additionally, trolls also hacked into the Pinterest account of Ms Bulley’s partner.

