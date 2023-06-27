Nicola Bulley’s family release heartbreaking statement and admit they’re still trolled over her death

The family of Nicola Bulley have released a heartbreaking statement following the inquest into her death.

A coroner this afternoon (June 27) officially ruled that Nicola drowned after accidentally falling into the River Wyre. Her body was discovered there in February three weeks after she vanished whilst on a dog walk.

Nicola’s family had an emotional reaction to the ruling, revealing that they are still trolled over her death.

Nicola Bulley’s death was today recorded as accidental (Credit: Lancashire Constabulary)

Nicola Bulley inquest

A two day inquest into the tragic death of Nicola Bulley began yesterday (June 26) and concluded today (June 27).

Amongst those giving evidence were Nicola’s partner, Paul Ansell, and her younger sister, Louise Cunningham.

This afternoon, Coroner Dr James Adeley recorded Nicola’s death as accidental.

“There was no indication of any intention to take her own life,” he explained, ruling out suicide.

He also ruled out third party involvement, on the basis that nobody suspicious had been sighted in the field Nicola was in when she disappeared.

In his own testimony, Nicola’s partner agreed that he believed she had fallen into the water accidentally as she tried to put a harness on the dog.

Nicola Bulley’s family revealed that they are still trolled over her death (Credit: Sky News)

Nicola Bulley’s family release statement

Following the coroner’s summing up, Nicola Bulley’s family delivered a heartbreaking statement via their lawyer.

In this, they revealed that they are still receive “negative targeted messages” over Nicola’s death, which attracted a great deal of public attention.

“Sadly, we feel the need to again raise and address the issue of social media. It’s upsetting that we’ve continued to receive negative targeted messages and still witness wildly inaccurate speculation being shared over numerous platforms.

“We encourage people to look at the facts, the evidence which has been heard during the inquest, and the conclusion reached by the coroner. To ignore any amateur views and opinions, and be mindful of the impact words bring.” They urged.

The statement concluded: “We now need to be allowed time to comprehend all of the events leading up to this day. We ask that you all respect our privacy at this time, to let us rebuild and take time to heal.”

