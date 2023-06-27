Nicola Bulley’s partner shares his theory of how she ended up in the water

The partner of Nicola Bulley has shared his theory on how she ended up in the River Wyre, where she was tragically found dead.

A two-day inquest into the 45 year old’s death began yesterday (June 26). Today (June 27), Nicola‘s younger sister Louise and partner Paul Ansell gave their testimonies.

After a post mortem yesterday confirmed drowning as the cause of Nicola’s death, Paul discussed how he believed this came about. A coroner has since delivered a verdict of accidental death.

Husband of Nicola Bulley shares his theory

Nicola appeared to vanish into thin air on January 27. She had just dropped her two daughters off at school and had taken her dog out near her home in Lancashire.

Her husband Paul started to get worried when she failed to return from this walk. He revealed in the inquest that he had texted her: “Have you got lost?”

Later, the family’s springer spaniel Willow was found unattended and Nicola’s phone also was discovered on a bench still connected to a work call. Nicola, however, was nowhere to be seen.

Suggestions Nicola fell into river while putting dog’s harness on

After a three-week search which captured the nation, Nicola’s body was tragically found in the river. Her husband today said that he believes this was an accident.

He set out his theory at the inquest, saying: “She was still listening to that meeting. So I think she must have maybe put the phone on the bench and gone to put the harness back on Willow.”

He explained: “We would always take the harness off before going through the gate. Because she’s a springer she’s very erratic and into the bushes so anything that is on her that could get caught we used to take it off.”

Paul suggested that Nicola fell into the river as she went to put on Willow’s harness.

He said that there was nothing out of the ordinary in his wife’s behaviour on that fateful day. On the contrary, he said she was “full of beans”. He added she was “excited” for the day ahead.

