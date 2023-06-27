Nicola Bulley’s family issue update on her two young daughters as they thank ‘strangers’ for ‘kindness’

In a statement after the inquest into her death, the family of Nicola Bulley have issued an update on her two young daughters and thanked people for the kindness they’ve shown them since her disappearance and death.

Nicola disappeared while walking her dog the morning of January 27 earlier this year. She dropped her daughters – Harriet, nine, and Sophia, six – off in St Michael’s-on-Wyre before taking her dog Willow on their usual walk.

However, a local businesswoman found the dog loose near the River Wyre at 9:30 am. And, Nicola’s phone was then found on a bench nearby. On February 19, her body was found, and it was identified to be her through dental records.

Her family said that she loved springer spaniel Willow, treating her like a third child. They claimed that she would never have left her unattended intentionally. Today an inquest returned an accidental death verdict.

Nicola’s family have thanked ‘strangers’ for their support (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Nicola Bulley inquest: Family’s update on her daughters

The family of the mum of two thanked their supporters and revealed the girls had taken “great comfort” in the outpouring of goodwill following their mother’s death.

They said: “The help and support we have received over these few months has meant more than words can say. From family and friends, to complete strangers across the country and world, thank you.

“Nikki and Paul’s girls have already taken great comfort in the deeply thoughtful gifts sent to them in goodwill, and in time they will read the many cards which are filled with such kindness and love.”

Nicola Bulley’s family revealed that they are still trolled over her death (Credit: Sky News)

‘Negative messages’ hurting the family

However, they also raised the “negative targeted messages” the family have received since Nicola’s disappearance. And, they mentioned the “wildly inaccurate speculation” regarding the nature of her death.

They continued: “We encourage people to look at the facts, the evidence which has been heard during the inquest, and the conclusion reached by the Coroner, to ignore any amateur views and opinions, and be mindful of the impact words bring”.

Things were looking up for Nicola before her disappearance

The day before she disappeared, Nicola had a positive work meeting, her partner said. She was also making plans for a spa day, playdates for her daughters and an evening out with other mothers from her daughters’ school. Both her partner Paul Ansell and her sister Louise Cunningham said that she was looking forward to the future. After a ‘blip’ with her mental health around Christmas, she was back to her normal self.

A coroner has ruled that her death was accidental, with Nicola not intending to take her own life. Dr James Adeley, senior coroner for Lancashire, ruled that she drowned after falling into cold water.

