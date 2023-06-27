Nicola Bulley’s devastated sister weeps as she pays tribute to ‘absolutely brilliant big sister’

The sister of the late Nicola Bulley wept today (June 27) t her inquest as she made a heartbreaking tribute to her “absolutely brilliant big sister”.

Nicola vanished while she was out walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire on January 27. She had just dropped her children off at school. After a lengthy hunt which gripped the nation, her body was tragically recovered from the nearby River Wyre three weeks later.

A two day inquest into the mother of two’s death is currently in progress, attended by her parents, partner Paul and sister Louise. Yesterday (June 26), a post-mortem confirmed that Nicola had died by drowning.

An inquest into Nicola’s death is currently underway (Credit: Lancashire Constabulary)

Nicola Bulley inquest: Sister pays tribute

While giving her evidence and reflecting on her final weeks, Nicola’s younger sister Louise broke down in tears.

Louise said that her “big sister” was “absolutely brilliant”. The sisters, who called each other by the nicknames Clacker and Tosher, clearly had a special bond. Louise had messaged Nicola about booking a spa day on the day that she went missing.

“Literally I was saying it was booked, but she never picked up the message,” she shared devastatingly.

Nicola’s sister Louise wept as she paid tribute to her sister (Credit: Sky News)

She also heartbreakingly revealed that Nicola was just returning to her “normal self” after experiencing a “blip” with the hormone replacement she was on for perimenopause. However, she said that her sister “never, ever confided” in her about having any suicidal thoughts.

Louise also spoke about her sister’s amazing relationship with her springer spaniel Willow, who was discovered unattended when Nicola disappeared. She said the dog was like a third child to her sister.

When asked by the coronor: “If this was something she had thought about, taking her own life, would she just leave the dog in the field and go?” Louise was adamant: “Absolutely not. There is no way Nikki would leave Willow unattended.”

