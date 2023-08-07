Nick Owen reveals he’s being treated for ‘extensive and aggressive’ cancer

TV presenter Nick Owen has revealed he is being treated for “aggressive” prostate cancer.

The 75-year-old journalist worked on TV-AM in the 1980s, co-hosting with Anne Diamond. They reunited in 1992 for Good Morning with Anne and Nick. Since 1997, he’s been a lead presenter on BBC Midlands Today, but hasn’t been on the show in recent weeks.

Nick has today revealed that his absence is due to doctors finding an “extensive” cancer. He is set to appear on the news programme at 6.30pm today (August 7) to discuss the impact the diagnosis has had. He said the day he was told was the “worst day of his life”.

Nick and Anne Diamond worked together over the years (Credit: ITV)

Nick Owen diagnosed with prostate cancer

Speaking on BBC Midlands Today, Nick said: “I went to a specialist, he wasn’t too worried because my figures weren’t that high. But he decided I ought to have a scan and then the scan said there was something dodgy going on. And then he sent me for a biopsy and it was the results of that [that] were the killer.”

Nick Owen is being treated for cancer (Credit: ITV)

“He told us that it was extensive and aggressive and I had prostate cancer full-on and something needed to be done and done pretty fast. And that was probably the worst day of my life, or certainly one of them. It was a very grim moment, driving home after that sort of news and ringing people, texting people, my phone went crazy for hours on end. And it was a very, very difficult time for me, and indeed for my wife Vicki who was by my side all the time through this. It was grim.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “Nick has been one of the faces of Midlands Today for more than 25 years. Our viewers and his colleagues have missed him dearly in recent weeks.

“We cannot wait to welcome him back to the studio as soon as he is ready. We all wish him a speedy recovery.”

