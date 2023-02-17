Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton has revealed that she’s pregnant with her fifth child.

The singer, 40, took to Instagram to share a series of sweet pictures relating to her happy news.

She and husband Charles even filmed themselves driving to their first ultrasound scan and excitedly called it “baby day”.

Natasha captioned the shots: “Seven years of loving you. Seventeen months of marriage. We finally got our little miracle. Baby Gay due September 2023. We really couldn’t be any happier.”

Pregnant Natasha also included a hint at her pregnancy cravings, as she shared a shot of some instant noodles and an open jar of pickled onions.

Singer Natasha Hamilton is expecting her first baby with husband Charles Gay (Credit: YouTube / Loose Women)

Natasha Hamilton pregnant

The happy news makes this her first baby with businessman husband Charles Gay and their celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the pair.

Fellow Atomic Kitten star Jenny Frost commented: “Look at that little tummy! So happy for you all… and such a beautiful video just bursting with love.”

Natasha and Charles met through mutual friends and started dating back in 2016.

They got engaged later that year but briefly split when Natasha appeared on Channel 4’s First Dates in 2017.

However it didn’t take long to reconcile and the happy couple married in Lake Como, Italy, in 2021 with Atomic Kitten alumni Liz McClarnon and Jenny in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Gay (@natashahamilton)

Natasha’s soon-to-be family of five

The Celebrity Big Brother star is already a mum of four.

She shares son Josh, 20, with nightclub owner Fran Cosgrove, 18-year-old Harry with dancer Gavin Hatcher, twelve-year-old Alfie with her ex-husband Riad Erraji and her daughter Bella, eight, with Five singer Ritchie Neville.

Natasha with her Atomic Kitten bandmates earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Natasha has spoken openly about her struggle with pre and post-natal depression in the past, saying: “I felt so isolated and frightened.”

She now chairs Milestone Mums, a support group for mums with mental health issues.

Read more: Gary Lucy makes vow over new baby after being dumped by pregnant Love Island lover

Did you crave pickled onions during your pregnancy? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know!