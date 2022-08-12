Naga Munchetty smiling on the red carpet and Simon King talking on BBC Weather
Naga Munchetty supports BBC colleague over sad family loss

Naga Munchetty reaches out to Simon King after tragic loss

By Aaliyah Ashfield
| Updated:

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty was devastated for her co-star as he shared some sad family news.

BBC weather presenter Simon King sadly announced that his beloved cat Alfie had passed away this week.

After recently losing one of her own cats herself, Naga rushed to the comments to show her love and support for the weatherman.

Naga Munchetty smiling on BBC Breakfast
Naga Munchetty sends a message to co-star Simon King after his cat passed away (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty supports BBC colleague

BBC weather presenter Simon shared a devastating update about his family member this week.

He revealed that his 17-year-old cat Alfie had sadly passed away

Simon shared the news on Twitter alongside a photo of his ginger cat.

He wrote: “He had a good life of 17 years but old age issues finally caught up with him and we had to say goodbye to Alfie today. Rest in peace my tiger.”

Naga reached out to console Simon about the sad news this week.

The BBC Breakfast star tweeted: “So sorry Simon xxx.”

Fans and stars also flocked to the comments to wish Simon their best.

BBC presenter Owain Wyn Evans wrote: “So sorry to hear this Simon.”

One fan also commented: “Bless, 17 is a fantastic age, just shows how well he is cared for. Will Honey miss him or did they live independent lives?”

Simon King then responded: “Honey will definitely miss him too,” alongside a photo of his dog Honey laying on the sofa with Alfie.

Naga Munchetty smiling on the red carpet
Naga Munchetty’s cat Missy died last month (Credit: Cover Images)

This news came a month after one of Naga’s own cats, Missy, had passed away.

Naga wrote alongside a photo of the feline: “Said goodbye to our darling, sweet girl Missy yesterday.

“She may have been small but she was immense in stature. The sweetest cat I’ve ever loved. She’s left a massive hole in our hearts and home.”

