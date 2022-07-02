BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty has been supported by fans as she revealed a sad family loss.

The star, 47, shared news on Instagram that her beloved cat Missy has died.

Naga admitted that losing Missy has left “a massive hole in our hearts and home”.

Naga Munchetty on Instagram

Alongside a few sweet pictures of Missy, Naga wrote: “Said goodbye to our darling, sweet girl Missy yesterday.

“She may have been small, but she was immense in stature. The sweetest cat I’ve ever loved.

“She’s left a massive hole in our hearts and home.”

Fans supported Naga in the comments as one said: “Oh my!!!!! Said goodbye to my Tabby after 20 years last month. Devastated.”

Another commented: “Oh I’m so sorry. It’s devastating. Big hugs from here.”

One wrote: “Sorry for your loss Naga, sending you much love and hugs.”

“So sad, recently had to say goodbye to my beautiful Purdy after 20 years of love,” another added. “Big hole left by a small ball of fluff.”

This isn’t the first time Naga has shared an Instagram post about Missy.

Last year, Naga shared a video of Missy enjoying some attention from the star.

Alongside the video, Naga told her fans: “Still enjoying some cuddle time left with Missy.

“The Lady of the house & purr monster.

“Can never turn down a cuddle.”

Fans gushed over Missy as one said: “Oh Naga – she is so beautiful.”

Another wrote: “Aaawww she’s so cute.”

Naga on BBC Breakfast

Naga appeared on BBC Breakfast this morning (July 2) with her co-star Charlie Stayt.

She won over viewers with her outfit choice as she opted for a green striped dress.

