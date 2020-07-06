Myleene Klass's boyfriend has an OTT reaction to her new hair

Myleene Klass showed off totally new hair on Instagram - and it is fair to say her boyfriend liked it.

Known for her dark locks, Myleene now has a blonde bob.

She showed off the transformation with a sultry pouting pic.

View this post on Instagram Hurr A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on Jul 4, 2020 at 7:36am PDT

Reaction

Plenty of Myleene's celeb friends showed their approval of the new look.

"Oh YES! I love it when you go blonde!" posted DJ Lauren Laverne.

In response, Myleene joked that she had "plenty of purple shampoo ordered". Purple shampoo can tone down brassy or yellow tones in blonde hair.

Presenter Kate Thornton said: "Looking good! x"

And model Abbey Clancy wrote: "Ooo love"

She then shared Simon Motson's response to the selfie.

The only problem was it was a bit too steamy for general consumption.

Myleene teased: "Safe to say, the boyf like it."

Underneath fans could read Simon's comment albeit with certain parts edited out.

He wrote: "Need... complete... I love you! X"

Myleene Klass has been with Simon Motson since 2015 (Credit: Splash News)

Hair disaster

Last month, Myleene's post about hair was less of a happy event.

She burnt her boob on a red-hot hair straightener, and shared the mishap with fans.

Myleene, 42, had to resort to applying ice to soothe the nasty burn.

Mum-of-three Myleene has been dating fashion PR guru Simon Motson since 2015.

They have a son together, Apollo, and Simon has two children from a previous marriage.

Speaking about their relationship last year, Myleene praised their "blended family" and said "the love is very special".

