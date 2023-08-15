M&S forced to hit back as Vogue Williams trolled over her appearance while modelling swimwear

M&S has issued a warning to trolls after one of their swimwear adverts, featuring Vogue Williams, received some unpleasant comments.

The video shows the model and her adorable children trying on a range of holiday looks.

Vogue shares three young children, aged five and below with her Made in Chelsea husband Spencer Matthews.

Vogue Williams body-shamed

As per usual, Vogue looked stunning in every outfit, from a sleek black one-piece to a flowy white shirt worn over a blue bikini.

Nevertheless, she found herself the target of some online hate recently, with many people body-shaming her for being “too thin”.

So much so, that the high-street store was forced to step in themselves.

We won’t tolerate any unkind or negative comments.

“A kind reminder to our followers that we use our platform in a positive way,” commented the official Marks and Spencer Instagram account. “We’re proud to represent and celebrate people of all shapes and sizes.”

They also warned: “We won’t tolerate any unkind or negative comments and anything unacceptable will be deleted. Let’s all continue to uplift one another. Love M&S.”

Vogue Williams was recently body-shamed for a swimwear advert (Credit: Splash News)

Many members of the public also stepped in to offer their support to Vogue.

“Let’s have small models, big models, short models, tall models, models from different cultures and beliefs… and applaud them all!!” One person commented.

No one should be criticized whether you’re a size 6 or 16

Another person also said: “I’m really shocked about the comments about Vogue. If you knew anything about her you would know she is massively into fitness and incredibly healthy! Why are women being attacked for being fit and healthy now?! Body positivity is for everyone and NO ONE should be criticised whether you’re a size 6 or 16.”

