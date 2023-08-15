Vogue Williams looking sad on the Late Late Show
News

M&S forced to hit back as Vogue Williams trolled over her appearance while modelling swimwear

Many fans supported Vogue

By Gabrielle Cracknell
| Updated:

M&S has issued a warning to trolls after one of their swimwear adverts, featuring Vogue Williams, received some unpleasant comments.

The video shows the model and her adorable children trying on a range of holiday looks.

Vogue shares three young children, aged five and below with her Made in Chelsea husband Spencer Matthews.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by M&S (@marksandspencer)

Vogue Williams body-shamed

As per usual, Vogue looked stunning in every outfit, from a sleek black one-piece to a flowy white shirt worn over a blue bikini.

Nevertheless, she found herself the target of some online hate recently, with many people body-shaming her for being “too thin”.

So much so, that the high-street store was forced to step in themselves.

We won’t tolerate any unkind or negative comments.

“A kind reminder to our followers that we use our platform in a positive way,” commented the official Marks and Spencer Instagram account. “We’re proud to represent and celebrate people of all shapes and sizes.”

They also warned: “We won’t tolerate any unkind or negative comments and anything unacceptable will be deleted. Let’s all continue to uplift one another. Love M&S.”

Vogue Williams wearing sunglasses
Vogue Williams was recently body-shamed for a swimwear advert (Credit: Splash News)

Many members of the public also stepped in to offer their support to Vogue.

“Let’s have small models, big models, short models, tall models, models from different cultures and beliefs… and applaud them all!!” One person commented.

No one should be criticized whether you’re a size 6 or 16

Another person also said: “I’m really shocked about the comments about Vogue. If you knew anything about her you would know she is massively into fitness and incredibly healthy! Why are women being attacked for being fit and healthy now?! Body positivity is for everyone and NO ONE should be criticised whether you’re a size 6 or 16.”

Read more: How long have Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams been together? How many kids do they have?

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.

Related Topics

Vogue Williams

Trending Articles

Katie Price makes heartbreaking vow as she reveals failed IVF attempt
Prince Harry concentrates, Meghan Markle looks upwards
Prince Harry ‘not quite sure where he fits in’ as Meghan moves on: ‘His friends are worried’
Max George's exes Lindsay Lohan, Michelle Keegan and Lucy Mecklenburgh smiling
Max George’s famous exes: From Corrie star girlfriend to Hollywood A-lister and a footballer’s wife
Gino D'Acampo smiling on Loose Women
Gino D’Acampo shocks fans with new look as he announces family addition: ‘Made you 10x more attractive’
Phillip Schofield has a serious expression on his face
Phillip Schofield dealt blow over TV return amid his ‘fears he’ll never work again’
Fred Sirieix, Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo split image
Gordon, Gino and Fred to reunite for new ITV series after This Morning chef quit Road Trip show