Morning Live star Dr James Greenwood announces birth of first baby via surrogate

Morning Live star Dr James Greenwood has announced that he and his husband Mark have had their baby!

They previously announced they were having a baby via a surrogate back in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr James Greenwood (@drjgreenwood)

Morning Live star Dr James Greenwood announces baby’s birth

Earlier this morning, Dr James took to Instagram to announce some exciting news. The Morning Live star and his husband, Mark, have had a baby boy. The baby was born via a surrogate.

James took to Instagram to share the exciting news. He uploaded a photo of himself, Mark, and the surrogate mother in hospital. She can be seen holding their new baby in her arms.

“Here we go!!!” he captioned the snap. “We are all so thrilled and our hearts are bursting with joy. Introducing Oliver James Titterton-Greenwood, born 9.54 pm last night, 7.8 pounds. Baby and Dads all doing great, more importantly so is our incredible surrogate Rachael – the most incredible human being on this planet who has blown us all away with her phenomenal generosity and incredible strength.”

He then said that their hearts are “overflowing with joy”. Fans were delighted for the couple.

“Yesyesyesyesyesyesyes,” Stacey Dooley commented. “Wonderful news! Congratulations sir,” another follower wrote.

“Oh my goodness!! So happy for you all. Congratulations,” a third said.

Dr James Greenwood announced that he’s expecting a baby with his partner (Credit: CBBC)

BBC star Dr James Greenwood announces baby news

Back in March, James announced he and Mark were expecting a baby. He announced the news with a snap of him and Mark holding an Ultrasound picture while out on the Alps.

Captioning the photo, Morning Live regular Dr James wrote: “Some news! Having not been abroad together for nearly four years, it felt so perfect to be back in the sunny and snow capped French Alps this past week, to the place where we met almost 15 years ago.

“Made even more poignant – this time – as the last holiday we’ll have just us two… as we are completely thrilled to share with you that in a matter of weeks we shall be welcoming the sound of tiny feet into our lives – our wonderful and INCREDIBLE surrogate and her most beautiful family, who we love so very much, have become such a massive part of our lives and words cannot begin to express how lucky we feel right now.

“Shall keep you posted, and so here begins a whole new chapter… J&M x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr James Greenwood (@drjgreenwood)

Fan reaction

Taking to the comment section, many of Dr James’s followers sent their congratulations.

One person said: “My smile couldn’t be any bigger. The luckiest baby in the whole world to have you two as parents.”

A second wrote: “Many congratulations. Terrific to read some good news!!!!”

Words cannot begin to express how lucky we feel right now.

“Ahhhh guys this is the LOVELIEST news, congratulations! What a lucky little one growing up with you two and your menagerie too,” another added.

And a fourth user said: “How wonderful @drjgreenwood. Congratulations to you all. I would love to be a surrogate for someone if my health was better, women that do that are incredible human beings.”

Read more: Strictly favourite’s unborn baby targeted by cruel trolls as pregnant star admits ‘it’s a lot for me’

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.