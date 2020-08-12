Monty Don has revealed his dog Nellie was taken to the vets after impaling herself in an accident.

The Gardeners’ World star explained Nellie was chasing a stick and impaled herself on it and “speared her throat”.

Monty shared a photo of Nellie to his Instagram and issued a warning to fellow pet owners not to throw sticks for dogs.

Monty Don has revealed his dog Nellie was taken to the vets after impaling herself in an accident (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: TV gardening host Monty Don reveals beloved dog Nigel has died

What did Monty Don say about Nellie?

He wrote: “Nellie had a horrible accident the other day – impaled herself through the back of her mouth through the throat with a stick just missing 2 arteries.

Last night Nellie had a very near miss. Chasing a stick, she impaled herself on it and speared her throat, missing two arteries by millimetres.

Thanks to our brilliant vet, working at night, she is fine- if very sorry for herself. So please DONT THROW STICKS FOR DOGS. — Monty Don (@TheMontyDon) August 10, 2020

“But recovering well thanks to brilliant emergency vet operating on Sunday night.

“But moral of the story: Don’t throw sticks for your dog – ever. They love it and 99 times out of 100 it is fine but not worth the risk.”

Meanwhile, fans sent their support to Monty and Nellie.

One person said: “Oh nooo poor girl. Being a vet myself I have seen my share of stick related accidents in dogs! Don’t throw them please.”

In addition, another wrote: “Oh no! Get well soon Nelly. Back to tennis balls for you.”

Nellie had a horrible accident the other day.

After that, a third commented: “Poor Nellie and what a horrid shock for you all.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Monty was devastated when his dog Nigel died.

The TV star shared a heartbreaking post as he said his “lovely” friend was “suddenly” taken ill.

Monty Don lost his dog Nigel earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

He laid Nigel to rest in his garden along with his beloved tennis balls.

Monty Don pays tribute to Nigel

Monty wrote on Instagram: “I am very sorry to announce that Nigel has died.

“To the end he was happy, healthy and his usual calm, lovely self.

“But he was suddenly taken ill and he slipped away quietly with no pain or suffering and is now buried in the garden with lots of tennis balls.

“Rest now old friend. See you in the sweet bye and bye.”

Monty Don joined by his dogs on his gardening show (Credit: BBC)

Nigel, who was 11, featured on BBC Two’s Gardeners’ World.

He and fellow golden retriever Nellie followed Monty around.

Read more: Dr Sarah Jarvis warns of heatwave risks to the elderly, babies and menopausal women

Meanwhile, Nigel’s final resting place is in the garden at Monty’s Herefordshire home next to those of pet dogs Beaufort, Red, Poppy and Barry – and cats Stimpy and Blue.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix to leave a comment and let us know.